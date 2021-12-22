RIDGWAY — The main highlight of Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting was the announcement of a new Ridgway Borough chief of police in 2022.
In an executive session, council members discussed interviews conducted with three contestants for chief, said President Sam MacDonald, as longtime Chief Ralph Tettis is expected to retire by March of next year.
Tettis celebrated 20 years as chief earlier this year, and was recognized for his milestone by council and Mayor Guillermo Udarbe at the May meeting.
All officers interviewed were quality contestants for the position, MacDonald said, but ultimately, council voted that officer Shawn Geci be named the next chief of police.
Tettis and Geci were both in attendance, and “Congratulations” and hand shakes were exchanged between the two.
More information is to follow as to when Geci will be officially sworn in.
Ridgway Police Department monthly report
Council was also provided with Tettis’ monthly report for November 2021.
- Arrests: 73
- Investigations: 344
- Fines: $1,542.02
- Burglaries: Four
- Thefts: 56
- Assaults: 40
- Motor vehicle violations: 475
- Juvenile offenses: 45
- Missing persons: Three
- Tickets issued: 43