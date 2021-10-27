Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series concerning the race for the DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat in the Nov. 2 election. Part one was published in Tuesday’s edition.
DuBOIS — With less than one week to the Nov. 2 election, David Sean Meholick and Elliot M. Gelfand are asking voters to elect them to the vacant position of DuBois Magisterial District Judge.
The justice seat, District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County, includes the areas of DuBois, Sandy Township, Huston Township, Brady Township, Troutville, Pine Township and Union Township. A special election is being held for the seat following the retirement of long-time Judge Patrick Ford in October 2020.
District judges are the first level of judge in Pennsylvania’s judicial system and are many citizens’ first and only contact with it. They handle the initial stages of criminal cases, traffic and parking tickets, landlord-tenant cases, and civil lawsuits for up to $12,000 in money claims. They can also issue emergency protection from abuse orders when needed.
District judges do not need a legal background before holding the position. State law requires prospective district judges win election and complete a four-week training and education program administered by the Minor Judiciary Education Board and certified by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. Every district judge is required to attend and successfully complete 32 hours of continuing education each year.
The annual salary for all Magisterial District Judges throughout the state is $93,338 and it is a six-year term.
Meholick, who is employed by Owens-Illinois Selecting Department as a production worker, and Gelfand, an attorney, both cross-filed as Republicans and Democrats in the May 18 primary election, along with four other candidates. Gelfand won the Democratic nomination and Meholick won the Republican nomination. They are both DuBois residents.
Highlighting what they could bring to the post, both candidates recently answered the same questions asked by The Courier Express, presented with limited editing:
What are two of the most pressing criminal problems in the area this position represents? What do you intend to do to improve them through programs, rulings?
Meholick: “I would identify the ongoing and growing opioid drug epidemic and domestic violence (crimes against women and children) in our area as the two most pressing criminal issues. Insofar as, I am comfortable in identifying these pressing criminal problems and issues in our area, I feel it would be highly inappropriate as a candidate for the office of district judge to remark or comment on a given case, empirically, hypothetically or otherwise. If elected to serve as your next MDJ each and every matter that comes before me will be evaluated on a case by case basis by applying the law, accordingly, as well as weighing the facts, circumstances and evidence introduced and brought before me relative to the case or action being entertained and eventually ruled on. Since the role of an MDJ is to call ‘balls and strikes’ while on the bench and being a neutral and detached objective arbiter of the law and finder of fact, it would also be highly inappropriate as a district judge to legislate program policies from the bench or in connection with the office itself. Once again, that is not the role of an MDJ but more so the role of legislators and policymakers.”
Gelfand: “The largest issue is the drug crisis. I support the creation of the Drug Court to help attack this crisis head-on and to help alleviate crowding in the Clearfield County Jail while also giving harsher punishments when necessary so there is a deterrent effect to selling drugs in this area. The other major issue is Driving Under the Influence. For far too long this is an issue that hasn’t been dealt with properly. Too many people are needlessly injured or killed by drunk drivers. I intend to help people with alcohol addiction through the Drug Court, but multiple drunk driving arrests will be dealt with harshly. I’d be remiss not to mention here the massive conflict of interest my opponent has regarding the DUI issue. My opponent’s family owns a local drinking establishment and is putting political advertisements all over it. He is supported by many of the other bar owners in the area. What is going to happen when his patrons or patrons of his supporters’ bars come before him for a DUI?”
What are two of the most pressing civil issues in the area this position represents? What do you intend to do to improve them through programs, rulings?
Gelfand: “The first is landlord/tenant issues. Landlords need to have the support of the district judge to know that if the terms of their leases are being violated, they are going to be able to evict tenants, especially when the property is being damaged, not kept up etc. and degrading our neighborhoods. This, in turn, will help landlords keep value in their investments and keep our neighborhoods desirable. On the other hand, we need a district judge who understands the rights of tenants and has experience representing them in court. The second issue is ordinance enforcement. The city, townships, and boroughs need to have the confidence that if they have ordinances and those ordinances are violated, the district judge is going to have their back and enforce those ordinance violations so they can be remedied.”
Meholick: “I would identify landlord/tenant actions (eviction moratoriums) and zoning/variance requirement issues as the two most pressing civil issues in our area as it relates to the district judge office caseload. Again, in as much as I am comfortable in recognizing these as problems to be addressed in our area, it would be highly inappropriate for me to remark or comment on how I would rule on a given matter, since there is a potential I may win this election and be seated as the next district judge. At no time, should a judicial figure comment, remark or explain his/her rulings. Again, since the role of an MDJ is to adjudicate cases and matters on the bench, it would also be inappropriate for an MDJ to legislate programs from the bench or in connection with his/her office.”
How would you describe this area’s values? What do you like most about this area?
Meholick: “What I like most about our area’s values is that we are a tightly-knit and woven community deeply rooted in God, family and our careers/jobs. In other words, our area and communities are a great place to live, work and pursue the American Dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of never-ending happiness for ourselves, our families, our friends and our neighbors. Should I have the honor and privilege to serve as your next district judge on the bench for District Court 46-3-01 I will make it my day-to-day mission to not just be the delivery system for dispensing justice but also to protect and preserve this way of life in our communities, as well as the value system we have cultivated and fostered here for many years and many generations.”
Gelfand: “Our area’s foundation is in Christian beliefs. Included in this belief system is a strong sense of right, wrong, and fairness. We value self-made people who have worked hard to earn what they have; helping each other in times of need and banding together to help each other out. We value creating a safer environment for our children. We value conservative use of public resources. I’ve loved this area my entire life. I was born here, I grew up here, and my primary and secondary education were here. I love the people. I’ve had the same two best friends since I was 3 years old. Friendly faces are everywhere you go. You can trust the people from here. I don’t have to worry about where to take my car to get fixed, whether my dentist is telling me things I don’t need etc. It was safe to grow up here. We get to experience the beauty of nature that surrounds us. The above reasons are why my wife and I consciously chose to move back here to raise our family. We came back to make a difference in this area and make it a better, safer community to raise our family and yours.”
What sets you apart from your opponent?
Gelfand: ”I’ve spent the last 15 years studying and working with law, and the legal system. I’ve interacted with other attorneys, law enforcement, and other judges regularly without issue. My opponent has not. He has not held any job in the legal system for the last 15 years. My legal experience is not only highly relevant but recent. I do not have any conflicts of interest. My opponent cannot say the same thing. His family owns a drinking establishment. He is supported by other bar owners of the area. DUI is one of the most common issues to come in front of the district judge. How is he going to handle one of his bar customers appearing before him for DUI? Is he going to recuse himself from all DUI cases causing the county to have to foot the bill to bring in a substitute judge to do the job he should be doing?
“I am deeply involved in our community. I’ve attended numerous community events like the DuBois/Sandy Township consolidation study meeting which is a very important issue to our community. I’ve had seven letters to the editor written to this paper endorsing me along with the Western PA Athletic League, and over 40 individual endorsements. Finally, and most importantly, I am running for district judge to be a community servant, to improve our community, and make it safer for our children. I love this town. I always have. It has always been my dream to serve it.”
Meholick: “The professional credentials that separate me as a candidate from that of my opponent are very vast and highly distinct in terms of my professional (Curriculum Vitae) versus his. I am the only candidate on the ballot in this race for district judge who ...
- Has attended and successfully completed eight weeks of formal judge training recognized, accredited and approved by the PA Supreme Court.
- Is fully commonwealth board-certified by the PA Supreme Court’s Minor Judiciary Education Board as is required on day one in order to accept the oath of office.
- Possesses and holds an official court document issued by the aforementioned state judicial body, which specifically and expressly reads … “qualified to perform the duties of a Magisterial District Judge.”
- Possesses and holds a four-year undergraduate college degree (B.A. Criminology IUP ’91) directly and closely related to the Office of Magisterial District Judge.
- MBA conferred in 2001 from Waynesburg University, which is education and skill set necessary for the administrative, managerial and fiduciary aspects and components of the District Judge Office.
- Prior law enforcement experience in my role as a county probation/parole officer with the Clearfield County Courts and Department of Probation Services.
- Longest serving court administrator in the storied history of the Clearfield County Courts, Judiciary and Office of Court Administration.
- Recruited, hired, trained, mentored and served alongside and in lock step with the late jurist the iconic, esteemed and revered The Honorable John K. Reilly, Jr., longest serving President Judge in Clearfield County Courts/Judiciary.
- Nearly 15 years professional (judicial branch) court experience right here in our own backyard with our local county judiciary.”
Closing statements
“The choice is clear,” said Meholick. “I am the best and most qualified candidate to be seated as your next district judge for District Court 46-3-01. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, my family and I respectfully ask for your support and vote.”
Gelfand said, “On Nov. 2, please consider that judges are to be non-partisan community servants who apply and interpret the law. Who better to do that than someone that has spent their life studying and working with the law? I humbly ask for your vote on election day and thank you for your consideration.”
With regard to Gelfand’s statements about Meholick’s family owning a drinking establishment being a conflict of interest, Meholick said, “No comment and the merit of my record speaks for itself.”