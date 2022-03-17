DuBOIS — On Wednesday, The GIANT Company commemorated its Feeding School Kids program by donating $8,444 to the DuBois Area School District.
The GIANT Company also donated four large picnic tables to supplement the school’s meal programs and GIANT volunteers packed snack bags for students.
In her opening remarks during the check presentation, Superintendent Wendy Benton said when schools were initially closed in the spring of 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, the district immediately began preparations to ensure that students had access to meals.
Through the support of the district’s Food Service Department, they were able to prepare and serve 98,075 meals for students during the 10-week closure.
“The Food Service Department operated a drive-thru,” said Benton. “The district office manned the phones to accept requests for meals to be delivered to the homes of families that lacked transportation to the school and over 100 community volunteers delivered the meals.”
Recognizing the need and an unwavering commitment to meet the needs of the students, Benton said the district’s Business Manager, Jeanette Buriak, wrote a grant to purchase a food truck to reach students and to provide nutritional meals during the summer.
“The summer of 2021 marked the maiden voyage of our food truck and within weeks expanded from three site locations to six,” said Benton. “Generous donations from our local Martins and The GIANT Company provided us with the resources to supplement the free meals and to be able to provide nourishment during the evenings and weekends.
“While we are fortunate to be able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, we realize that two meals is not enough nourishment for our neediest students,” said Benton. “Supplemental food and donations through our local Martins and The GIANT Company help us to ensure that our students have access to nutritious food outside of the school day. Together, we can meet the nutritional needs of our students and ensure that no child is hungry in the DuBois Area School District.”
Benton said, despite the district’s efforts, according to the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, 2021-2022 students in 6th through 12th grade served through the Weekend Food programs included:
- High School –50
- Middle School –31 + 25 for after-school programming
- CG Johnson –25
- Juniata –34
- Oklahoma –45
- Wasson –31
“Two hundred forty-one students; but these are only the students that we have been able to identify,” said Benton. “Many people may consider these students to be ‘less fortunate.’ Rather, perhaps they are the most fortunate because they have us. These students have a school district and a community that will do everything we can to meet their needs, to give them a sense of hope and to prepare them for a bright future.”
Through the continued support of the local Martins and The GIANT Company, Benton said the district is able to supplement their free breakfast and lunch programs and maintain the operations of the food truck.
“Just two weeks ago, our local Martins delivered two large bins of breakfast items through the Stuff-a Truck event,” said Benton. “Upon receipt, we made sure the items were distributed to the schools and available for students that day.”
Shortly after, GIANT asked the district to assess their needs again and came through with an additional donation Wednesday which included:
- 2 cases of apples
- 2 cases of oranges
- 1 case of bananas
- 100 fresh fruit cups “refrigerated”
- 30 SB trail mix 8 pk (240 packs)
- 32 SB granola bars 18 pk (576 packs)
- 150 Nabisco go cups cookies
- 30 Capri Suns 10pk (300 drinks)
Benton said The GIANT Company also expressed an interest in supporting the district’s food truck through the donation of four collapsible picnic tables, said Benton.
“The school district and The GIANT Company value the opportunity for families to share meals together,” said Benton. “The picnic tables help us to support those family values and will create a welcoming environment for children and families to dine together.”
Individually, the needs can be overwhelming, said Benton.
“But together, and through the support of our community, we can make the greatest impact on the students that we serve,” she said. “It takes a lot of extra time, effort and especially compassion. This team has exactly what it takes.”
The Feeding School Kids campaign ran from Jan. 3 through Feb. 28 where customers at GIANT, Martin’s and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were invited to round up their grocery purchase to their nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for local schools’ food programs. The initiative launched in 2021 to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout local public school districts in the communities GIANT serves.
This year, The GIANT Company together with its customers raised more than $1.4 million to address the ongoing need, said Joe Kelly, store manager, The GIANT Company.
“It’s a privilege to do so because they always make the most of all our donations and our partnership with them to help the cause, which is very important to our company, and that’s eliminating hunger and especially with children,” said Kelly. “I’m very honored to be here today and to present this and some other things to the school through the Feeding Children’s program initiative that we have with The GIANT Company and our customers.”
While presenting the check to Benton, Kelly said, “This is one of the greatest things of working with The GIANT Company and Martin’s food stores to be able to be actively involved with our community and have the support of our company in Carlisle. It’s a privilege for me to be a store manager for this company and to be able to make a difference in the community I live in.”