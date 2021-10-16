KERSEY — Dave and Diane Gillen of Double D Farm in Kersey have dedicated their lives to the care and training of horses. And, within the last 12 years, they’ve added three wild mustangs to their clan.
In total, the farm has 11 horses, and three are mustangs, said horse trainer Dave Gillen. The first two were rescued as part of “Extreme Mustang Makeover,” an initiative of the Mustang Heritage Foundation, and were captured between 3-6 years old.
Mustangs are otherwise known as “free roaming horses” of the western United States.
Nevada Star was adopted out of Nevada in 2009 at 4 years old, Gillen said, then Charlie in 2012 at 5 years old and most recently, Annie, who is a little over 1 year old and was an orphan born in captivity.
There are 10 western states that have herds of wild mustangs, Gillen said, and the land can only support so many of them. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) “manages and protects wild horses and burros on 26.9 million acres of public lands,” as part of its Wild Horse and Burro Program, according to www.blm.gov, aiming to “administer public lands for a variety of uses” and control herd growth.
The BLM also “freeze brands” each mustang with a marking on its neck, signifying that it is owned by the U.S. Government.
These wild horses and burros are removed from public lands, captured and put in holding cells, with around 50,000 mustangs in long-term holding currently, according to www.mustangheritagefoundation.org. It has helped place more than 20,000 mustangs and burros throughout its efforts.
Gillen’s story begins when his children started getting horses growing up. After that, he just kept collecting them, and his passion for them continued to grow. He had been training yearlings, and they’d ride them as saddle horses.
Mustangs are “a blank slate” and “untouched,” so to speak, he said. When he adopted Nevada Star in 2009, he was “rearing and kicking” before even getting in the trailer, and he now calmly roams the fields with the other horses.
When adopting from the Mustang Heritage Foundation, said Gillen, the purpose is to show that these mustangs are trainable. As part of the Trainer Incentive Program (TIP), the trainer is given 90 days to train the wild horse, before competing in “competitions that allow competitors to showcase the talents of their wild horses or burros,” according to www.mustangheritagefoundation.org.
One of his mustangs – Charlie – he rode in a competition after only 30 days, Gillen noted.
At first, Gillen keeps the mustangs separate so they can bond with him, he says. After gaining the horse’s trust and establishing dominance, the trainer and the horse are able to move around the arena together.
On mustang Annie’s second day at the farm, shockingly, Gillen was able to touch her. Her fast progress has amazed the Gillens.
Gillen hosts horseback riding lessons at the farm, for people anywhere from 5-33 years old, he said, teaching the rider about safety, the horse itself, tack, etc. They begin in the indoor arena, then graduate to trail riding.
For more than 20 years, the Gillens have also been welcoming kindergarten classes, Boy Scouts, clubs and others to visit the farm for tours.
The farm has been in the family since 1988, Gillen said. Back in the day, he took 10 acres of the land, so the farm wouldn’t be sold. It is quite the sight to see in general. The Gillens also own ducks, geese, chickens, sheep and pigeons, as well as miniature horses.
Gillen is also treasurer of the Elk County Farm Bureau.
The animals at Double D Farm are family, said Diane Gillen, and will always be treated that way. At any moment throughout the day, the couple can be seen and heard showing them kindness.
“Once a horse comes here, it stays here,” she said.