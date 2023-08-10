BROCKWAY — Students at Brockway Area Elementary School will have another way to calm down thanks to the work of two community Girl Scouts.
Freshmen Kelsey Jo Freemer and Katarina Coder presented their Silver Award Project to the Brockway Area School Board during the board’s August meeting. The Silver Award takes 50 service hours and has to be completed by their ninth grade year. The process requires the girls to research projects to help their communities. Freemer and Coder explained that they have family members with autism, and they discovered that fidget spinners and squishy balls can help calm them down. They met with elementary school Counselor Kristen Sholes to design their project.
Freemer and Coder created “Calm Down Kits” for every elementary school classroom. The girls created boxes with fidget spinners, pinwheels, stress balls, and other items to help kids with autism or other conditions to calm down. The idea of the kit is to give kids a way to sooth themselves if they cannot go to the guidance office or to the nurse.
The girls and Scout Troop 26103 did lemonade stands, but most of the funds to build the kits came from their own pockets.
The Silver Award is the second-highest award in the Girl Scouts. Freemer and Coder had to complete their Bronze Award first. They both joined in kindergarten, and they hope to move forward to their Gold Awards.
In a handout to the board, Freemer and Coder explained that the items in the “Calm Down Kits” help reconnect the emotional brain to the thinking brain. Any student who is having a hard time dealing with their emotions can use an item in the kit to distract themselves from the feelings and calm down. In this way, the kit can be a benefit to students who have special needs and students who do not.
The girls demonstrated the kits during the board meeting. When school starts, they will bring their kits to the elementary school and make sure the teachers know what is in the cases and how they can be used.
“This will help a lot of students,” Brockway Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “More than you can imagine.”