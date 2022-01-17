DuBOIS — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) is thrilled to announce, after a two-year hiatus, that the Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Championships are returning to DuBois.
This year’s event will feature local prospects from TEAM 814, who have been training at the WPAL Fitness Center on East Long Avenue. In addition to local competitors, the event will host young talent from across western and central Pennsylvania.
DuBois Country Club, located at 10 Lakeside Ave., will host the boxing card on Saturday, March 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and boxing begins at 7:30 p.m.
WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty said, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this event back to the DuBois area. These last two years have been tough on everyone, but especially the kids training so hard for the chance at Nationals. We are excited to see them showcase their talents on our local stage.”
The winners will advance to the next round of the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament. All Open Division boxers are fighting to earn their spot to represent Pennsylvania in the 2022 National Golden Gloves Tournament in August 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Tickets for the DuBois event are $30 for general admission and are available now. VIP Gold Ringside, which includes a complimentary pre-party and swag bag, are $100 each. Buy online at www.showclix.com/event/2022goldengloveschampionships.
More information on sponsorship opportunities is available by emailing info@wpal.org or by calling 814-299-7640.
“Like” the www.facebook.com/wpaldubois for a chance to win a VIP Package for two. Proceeds from this event benefit WPAL, as well as TEAM 814 Inc and “TURNaBOUT Boxing, nonprofit organizations also helping youth through the sport of boxing in the DuBois area.