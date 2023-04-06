DuBOIS — Golden Ticket Cinemas has announced that it is launching a new “Movies for Everyone” program.
“Along with closed captioning, we will also be offering sensory shows on the weekends and open caption upon request,” Golden Ticket Cinemas Creative Director Clam Sepulveda said.
According to Sepulveda, a sensory show is a unique movie showing where they turn the lights up, and turn the sound down, so the audience can get up, dance, walk, shout or sing.
These shows will run at the first matinee on most Saturdays and Sundays at participating locations, he said.
Locations and movies, as well as tickets will be available on the website, gtcinemas.com, and will also be listed on Facebook pages. New programming should be up by Tuesday evening.
“We are also excited to be able to run a sensory show of all our summer vacation movie series films later this year,” said Sepulveda. “That schedule should be up soon.”