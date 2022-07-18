ST MARYS — The Elk County Conservation District is hosting its Third Annual Conservation Cup golf outing this month, with proceeds benefiting educational-based conservation initiatives in the St. Marys area.
The golf outing is set for July 30 at Bavarian Hills Golf Course in St. Marys.
Organizer Ryan Grimm said all of the proceeds from this event go toward the conservation scholarship, as well as environmental education programs within St. Marys Area School District.
“The scholarship is awarded to a resident of Elk County who currently or plans to continue their education in an environmental related field,” said Grimm.
Thus far, the ECCD has awarded two scholarships, helped fund the Junior and Senior Envirothons and “added many items – fur, skulls, track models, educational materials” to the classroom urban wildlife kit, he said.
Grimm said the wildlife kit is a teaching tool that the Pennsylvania Game Commission assembled for the ECCD.
This event also benefits the ECCD’s Envirothon and Junior Envirothon, an internationally-recognized competition for students, helping with expenses like busing, food, educational materials, venue rentals and awards, he said.
“The conservation district is responsible for providing training materials to the students. We are also responsible for hosting the regional competition,” Grimm explained.
Those who register by Friday, July 22, will have a guaranteed meal after the outing. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and shotgun starts at 9 a.m.
Registration can be mailed to 850 Washington St., St. Marys, Pennsylvania 15857, or emailed to rgrimm@countyofelkpa.com. Call 814-776-5388 for more information.