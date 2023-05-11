BEECHWOODS — The Fifth annual Child Evangelism Fellowship Golf Scramble is set for June 3 at Beechwoods Golf Course in Falls Creek. Proceeds generated will benefit “connecting kids and Christ” through several mission projects.
This event provides golfers with a great day of golf, but also helps with the mission of reaching children with the Gospel.
Headquartered in Punxsutawney, the evangelistic group has covered Jefferson, Elk and Clearfield counties for more than 50 years, focusing on children’s ministries, including after-school programs and summer clubs. Several children benefit activities such as games, songs, Bible lessons, treats and more.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the shotgun start at 9 a.m. The event will include several contests, a four-person scramble, prizes, a catered dinner and live auction.
For more information, call 814-938-9206 or visit cefjec.org.