FALLS CREEK — Recently, 31 Pennsylvania workers were honored for the exceptional character they demonstrate in living and coping with disabilities, particularly in the workplace.
UniqueSource Products and Services celebrated the winners and nominees from across the Commonwealth during the annual Achievement Awards ceremony and banquet held at the Harrisburg Hilton.
One of the recipients of the Achievement Award is Kassidy Cummings of Falls Creek, who works at Goodwill of North Central PA as a university campus cleaner. Cummings was honored for coming to work each day with a good attitude and having grown substantially in her abilities, understanding better what it takes to make her current position a wonderful success.
“I want to thank the people that helped me achieve this and get to where I am at,” said Cummings.
She was presented with an award plaque and cash prize.
The event also featured a keynote presentation by international speaker and author, Tanisha Carter, who was a recipient of a 2022 Achievement Award herself.
“We are thankful for the 31 awardees who we celebrate tonight,” said Lisa Biggica, president & CEO of UniqueSource. “They are great representatives of the more than 2,000 employees across Pennsylvania who work on UniqueSource contracts.”
UniqueSource Products & Services is a membership-based organization with 53 members that focus on employment for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.
By prioritizing adaptive technologies and other supportive accommodations UniqueSource members employ approximately 2,000 persons with disabilities each year, with positions available in every county of the Commonwealth.
For more information visit www.uniquesource.com.
For more information about Goodwill of North Central PA, visit http://www.goodwillinc.org.