HERSHEY — In May, the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association announced that seven Pennsylvania employers and organizations were recipients of the Governor’s Employer Award for Achievement, including Goodwill Industries of North Central PA (NCPA).
The winners were honored at the association’s 39th annual conference in Hershey.
PWDA presented the prestigious awards with its partners, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Workforce Deputate (L & I), and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. This award recognizes Pennsylvania employers that are exemplary supporters of workforce, community, and economic development in the commonwealth and which have created jobs and partnered to hire skilled workers through Pennsylvania’s workforce development system.
President and CEO Tom Glasl and VP of Mission Services Brenda Gorham attended the conference to accept the award on behalf of Goodwill Industries of North Central PA. “We were honored to just be nominated for this award. Being selected as the winner for the North Central Region is amazing,” Glasl said. “This award speaks to the great job our staff does recruiting and retaining employees in a time and market that is very difficult. Congratulations to our entire staff for an outstanding job!”
Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania, Inc. (Goodwill) is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the community since 1966. While the organization is well-known for its 25 retail stores across 15 counties, covering Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Venango, and Warren, Goodwill’s mission extends beyond the retail space.
Goodwill has a long-standing commitment to creating job opportunities for people in the community, turning donations into employment for 700 people in the 15 counties they serve. Goodwill’s Mission Services Department is made up of 43 dedicated employees who provide over 78,000 hours of training to over 3,000 people each year. Goodwill offers 10 Mission Services Programs designed to meet the specific needs of the community, including Driver’s Education, the Goodwill Greenhouse, Job Training Programs and Supported Employment. Goodwill partners with organizations like the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and Service Access and Management to provide these programs, ensuring that everyone in the community has access to the support they need.
In addition to their focus on job creation and training, Goodwill partners with the PA CareerLink to provide hands-on experience to youth and adults facing barriers. Goodwill also supports in-school initiatives, partnering with Workforce Solutions for North Central PA Business Education Partnership for Clearfield and Jefferson Counties (BEP) and Jeff Tech to evaluate students for driver’s license readiness. Staff members also participate in career fairs and provide staff for mock interviews in local schools.
Goodwill’s commitment to sustainability is also evident through its promotion of responsible and safe recycling practices. The second-hand nature of many of the goods promotes sustainable jobs while keeping items out of landfills. Goodwill’s Dell Reconnect electronic recycling program highlights its dedication to the local environment. Goodwill is also committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and plans to expand its DEI programming.
Goodwill understands the importance of community and resources, and is dedicated to recruiting local graduating youth. The organization aims to meet life challenges through opportunity, education, training, and work.
“Congratulations to all of the employers and organizations who have earned recognition for their partnerships that have brought more skilled workers into the workforce,” said Carrie Amann, executive director of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association. “Across Pennsylvania, employers and other organizations are helping to train workers and grow our economy. We’re proud to work with these organizations and recognize their contributions.”
Governor’s Employer Award for Achievement:
Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania (Falls Creek, PA)
Flowline (New Castle,PA)
Filterbuy (New Kensington, PA)
Alpek Polyster (also known as DAK Americas, LCC, Reading, PA)
County of Greene (Waynesburg, PA)
Project Destiny (Pittsburgh, PA)
PeopleShare (Philadelphian, PA)