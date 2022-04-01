ST. MARYS — There has been a sudden rise in retail thefts at the Goodwill store in St. Marys, according to Manager Doreen Nelson.
The increase has been ongoing throughout the past year, and she is unsure of the exact cause or reason for it.
It’s important to point this out to increase awareness, said Nelson, being that people may not realize exactly what all constitutes a retail theft charge, including switching price tags on items, hiding items “for later” to purchase them at a lesser price, etc.
A recent incident at the Erie Avenue store involved a customer who allegedly took a $30 purse and hid it under store shelving, with intent to come back later and purchase it at the sale price, said Nelson. He was shocked, she said, when he found out he would be charged with retail theft.
“Some of these people are out looking for a bargain, and if we don’t offer it, they offer it to themselves,” Nelson said.
It’s also important to note that Goodwill is a nonprofit organization, and its community-based programs offer employment opportunities, job training and items at an affordable price for people in need. Although Goodwill is a thrift store, it doesn’t give anyone the right to take something for free.
Some may not even realize that switching price tags is a retail theft crime in Pennsylvania, said Nelson.
City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas said because there are so many different scenarios in Pennsylvania’s retail theft law, it is hard to summarize it briefly.
Defined by Pennsylvania General Assembly Title 18, a retail theft crime consists of any person who “takes possession of, carries away, or transfers” any merchandise displayed or for sale in a retail establishment, as well as anyone who “alters, transfers or removes any label, price tag marking, indicia of value or any other markings” or “transfers any merchandise displayed, held, stored or offered by sale” by a store or retail establishment.
Goodwill is teaching their new sales associates what “suspicious behavior” or indicators to look for when it comes to retail theft, said Nelson. From what she has heard, other resale shops in the area are also experiencing this same rise in thefts.
It’s Nelson’s overall goal, she said, to make the general public aware of retail theft offenses.