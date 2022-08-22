Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks to residents
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, speaks to a local resident in Logan’s Quick Lunch last Friday.

 Elaine Haskins

DuBOIS — “Absolutely” was David Logan’s response when he received a phone call asking if Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, could make a stop in his restaurant, Logan’s Quick Lunch in downtown DuBois, last Friday.

