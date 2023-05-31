FALLS CREEK — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, along with a number of state and local officials, visited the DuBois Regional Airport for a breakfast and tour last Friday and were updated on the current operations of the airport.
Thompson, a Republican who serves the 15th Congressional District, during the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority regular meeting which followed the tour, thanked airport Manager Bob Shaffer, Executive Assistant Kathy Blake and authority members for their leadership.
“We have such a great airport here and that doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because you all have embraced the vision that those who wanted to create this had and you just continue to build on that,” said Thompson, noting that Southern Airways, the airport’s Essential Air Service (EAS) provider, “is leaning on this ... they want to grow....”
One of the ways that Southern Airways is growing involves pilot training, which will directly affect the DuBois Regional Airport.
“Currently the majority of our training is done in Maui,” said Southern Airways Chief Marketing Officer Keith Sisson via email. “Maui will continue to be an important part of our training plan, but the bulk of our system-wide training will be moving to DuBois Regional Airport.”
The decision to move pilot training to the local area is because DuBois Regional Airport is “top-notch and was an under-utilized asset,” said Sisson. “We had the ability to acquire an additional training simulator and DuBois became a natural solution. Upon installation of the simulator, it was determined that DuBois could play an even greater role in our training program. This will soon be the cornerstone of our entire training system.”
Pilot training at DuBois Regional will include ground school, simulator instruction, and flight instruction, said Sisson.
“We will be fully operational by the end of summer, but the first simulator class started today (Tuesday),” said Sisson. He noted that the training facility has multiple instructors and that simulator training is usually one week, while flight instruction is usually 10-14 days.
Once fully operational, Southern Airways can easily train up to 30 pilots per month without additional investments in more equipment, according to Sisson.
Also at last Friday’s meeting, Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll said when people think of PennDOT, they often think of roads and bridges.
“Admittedly, that’s a really important role that we have serving the 13 million people in the state,” said Carroll. “But I would offer there are other modes of transportation that are equally important, aviation being one. My presence here today hopefully sends a message that we consider aviation an important mode when it comes to serving the 13 million residents of the state. I, along with my partners in the General Assembly and the House and the Senate, look forward to making sure that the interest of the aviation community are well served going forward during the Shapiro administration.”
“This authority is doing such a great job,” said state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Jefferson-Indiana. “It’s a really huge eye-opener today to see what is going on here. The school sounds very exciting and everything that you’re doing here and the improvements is great.”
“I love the idea that we’re bringing the school on board...,” said state Sen. Cris Dush, R-25. “We’ve got some tremendous opportunities here ... with the increased air freight now and where we are positioned here, we can get a few rail things done and we’ll start really hitting inter-modal. I think we can be a good hub of both air roads and rail freight.”
“I’m excited to see what this new school here has to offer, and I’m very excited to see a more diverse economy coming,” said state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-73, Clearfield and Cambria counties. “It’s always good to see jobs coming into the area because that’s what we need in this area.”
Others in attendance included: State Rep. Mike Armanini, R-75; state Rep. Kerry A. Benninghoff, R-71, who also serves on the Transportation Committee; Nolan Ritchie, executive director, Senate Transportation Committee; Jefferson County Commissioners Herb Bullers, Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik; Jim Chorney, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (NCPRPDC); Amy Kesslery, director of community development and regional planning; Jessica Funk, Jefferson County Director of Economic Development; Jamie Popson and Adrianna Rubino, Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.