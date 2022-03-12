DuBOIS — Grady’s Decision, a nonprofit organization created to help families experiencing premature births as well as those families with children needing specialized medical attention, was born based on a miracle.
Founder Ryan Smith spoke about that miracle at Grady’s Decision’s recent dinner-dance fundraiser at The Bellamauro Social Hall in Reynoldsville.
After months and months of infertility treatments and finding doctors to help them, Smith and Katrina Vincent, his ex-wife, finally were pregnant with fraternal twins.
“The thought of maybe never having a child and then having one of each, what an amazing spectrum of emotions,” said Smith.
The Smiths then did what any family would do, he said.
“We went into our nursery, painted one side pink and one side green. We put up words on the wall that said, ‘We prayed for you. We have hoped for you. And now we can’t wait to love you as our child and our children,’” said Smith. “The minute I got done, putting that last bolt on that last crib, my wife’s water broke — three months early, 26 weeks in to the pregnancy, we rushed to the hospital.”
At that time, the doctors gave them the first decision of a number of difficult decisions that would change their lives.
“The doctor said, ‘Mom and Dad, you can either leave these babies in and Mom and babies could be affected with infection and take both of their lives. Or you could pull your babies out and let them fight in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit),’” recalled Smith. “We made the really tough decision, but the only decision that we thought at the time was the right one. And we let them fight in the NICU.”
On July 28, 2008, at 10:10 p.m. at Saint Vincent Health System in Erie, Gianna Kayleen, nearly 27 weeks gestation, entered the world weighing just 2 pounds.
“When she (Gianna) came out, she had enough lung capacity that she could take a breath and she screamed an elated scream, and that was music to our ears. They whisked her right to the NICU,” said Smith.
The hospital staff then pulled out baby Graden Vincent at 10:11 p.m. weighing 2 1/2 pounds, his eyes still fused together, a little bit farther behind Gianna in development and he could not utter a sound, said Smith.
“He (Grady) wasn’t quite ready yet,” said Smith. The nurses took him, put a vent in him and whisked him away to the NICU.
“And we started our NICU journey with two micro preemies,” said Smith. “If you’ve never seen a micro preemie, they were 2 pounds. They could fit in my hand ... and I could put my wedding ring over top of their arms all the way past their elbows. That’s how tiny they were.”
For the first 20 hours of Grady’s life, he struggled with every breath, said Smith.
“When I was out of the hospital, I got a phone call that Grady’s condition turned,” said Smith. “His lungs, unable to put oxygen into the bloodstream, that created three brain hemorrhages in his brain. I raced back to the hospital. A team of doctors from Pittsburgh raced up here. They were in orange jumpsuits. I thought they were coming from the moon. They looked at Grady and they told us that his condition was so bad. It was probably in our best interest to let him go.”
“I ask all of you ... who do you turn to? Who do you reach out to? Who do you call?” said Smith. “As my wife had her head in her hands sobbing, everyone looked at my direction to make the decision of what to do with Grady’s life. That was a really hard decision. But we made the decision that we did not want Grady to suffer, so we took away life support and Grady lived 52 wonderful hours. And we got to hold him and love him before he passed.”
After his funeral, “our rockstar daughter, Gianna,” took a turn for the worse after Grady’s funeral, developing three lung conditions.
After day 22, Gianna had worn out the staff and the doctors at the hospital, and she needed more medical options and specialized care, Smith said.
“They put her (Gianna) on the helicopter and sent her to Pittsburgh,” said Smith. “While she was in the helicopter to Pittsburgh, the pressure of the helicopter, the air pressure, made her collapse. And they had to do CPR on her. Think about that. A 1 pound, 13 ounce little baby, getting CPR the whole way to Pittsburgh. When we walked into the hospital in Pittsburgh, they were bagging Gianna, the same thing that they were doing to Grady before he passed away.”
The Smiths walked into the hospital full of hope that maybe a new location would change her story.
“We walked into a room and all hope left. It’s the last thing we wanted to see, was her in that condition,” said Smith.
The doctors told the Smiths that they could give Gianna one last saving drug, a steroid.
The couple was told by doctors, “The babies who’ve been given this steroid have cerebral palsy, mental retardation, delayed motor skills and many of them don’t make it. What is your decision? Do you want us to give her this drug?” Smith said.
“Again, I ask you, who do you call? Who do you turn to? Who do you know that you can relate to that has a story like that?” Smith said.
Gianna’s parents made the decision to give her the steroid.
“Heartbroken, crushed, without hope, we told our family the news,” said Smith. “And I wish that we stood together as a family and we held hands and we said the best prayer in the world and that saved Gianna. I’ll be honest, we didn’t do that. We actually had a family fight; 23 days of stress make people do the darnedest thing. We had lost hope.”
But when the Smiths came back into the NICU, the nurse told them Gianna’s condition totally changed. She was on 100 percent oxygen on a device called an oscillator and the doctors hadn’t even given her the medicine yet. The nurse told them that “something happened” while they were away from the NICU.
“For the next three days, doctors and nurses would come into our room and say, ‘We heard about this miracle that happened in B4. We wanted to come see it with our own eyes.’” said Smith. “I felt like Mary and Joseph and the Wise Men had come to my room just to see a star that had been born. We witnessed, right there, a modern day miracle. Gianna’s condition completely changed at that moment and every day she got better. Then, after 71 days in the NICU, against all odds, she came home with no medical problems. It’s a miracle story of all miracles.”
At that moment, Smith asked Gianna, now 13 years old, to come up and stand with him in front of all of the guests at the Grady’s Decision dinner-dance.
“Thirteen years ago, this little girl in front of my eyes, I witnessed a modern day miracle,” said Smith. “It’s because of her story of defeating all odds, and you can see at 13, all of the stuff that the doctor said that she may be, none of those are present in her life. She’s an intelligent, smart, straight A, little girl in Fairview and doing some great things — riding horses ... an amazing, amazing little girl who will lead this organization, I’m sure, well into the future, better than her dad some day. But I wanted all of you to see in 2022, a miracle. A modern day, real life miracle.”