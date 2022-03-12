DuBOIS — The eighth Grady’s Decision dinner-dance at The Bellamauro Social Hall in Reynoldsville last weekend raised more than $40,000 to benefit families with premature babies at Penn Highlands DuBois’ Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Grady’s Decision’s mission is to bless families by providing them emotional, spiritual, and financial support when they have their premature babies in a hospital as well as those families with children needing specialized medical attention.
Grady’s Decision was started in 2008 by Erie residents Ryan Smith and his ex-wife, Katrina, both formerly of DuBois, to honor their son, Graden Vincent, who died less than three days after being born premature in July 2008, weighing only 2 pounds, 5 ounces. His twin sister, Gianna Kayleen, who was born one minute earlier and weighed 2 pounds, remained for 71 days in the NICU and is now a healthy 13-year-old.
Smith provided the following statistics to the large crowd attending the fundraising event, including:
- One out of every 10 children who are born in hospitals end up in the neonatal intensive care unit.
- One out of every four pregnancies end in an infant death, whether it be by miscarriage, stillborn or an infant death.
Smith asked audience members who have been affected by those statistics to stand up and many of the 340 attendees did.
“This is who Grady’s Decision and our organization plans to help,” said Smith about those who stood. “In 10 to 15 to 20 years from now, these same people in these same seats will be different faces, but the percentages will be the same. If you are standing or you are sitting, this is the mission filled by Grady’s Decision. And we are here, blessed and loved and give hope to those who are standing.”
Smith said that Grady’s Decision raises about $145,000 a year.
“We’re hoping this year will be our best year ever,” he said. “We’ve set a goal this year of $200,000 raised this year so that we can continue to bless families. We are hoping that this is the year that we can push through. It’s already starting off to be great.”
Smith thanked all of those who sponsored the dinner-dance, which sold out in 21 days.
“We think that next year, and the next time we do this, it’s going to be a corporate-sponsored event only,” he said. “If you want to be a part of this next year, make sure you communicate with us that you would like to be in it for next year and years to come to support our mission of blessing families one miracle at a time.”
Grady’s Decision also helps approximately 250 to 270 families every year, said Smith.
“We provide gas cards and food cards, and we pay for things like Ronald McDonald House space,” said Smith. “We got this awesome opportunity coming out just down the road with the Hamot Health Foundation to provide housing in Erie for their families being transported to Erie. So we’re super excited about that.”
Assistance through Grady’s Decision is case managed based on need. Grady’s Decision can assist with parking costs, food, housing near hospitals and transportation needs. Ultimately, the organization meets the needs of qualified families in northwestern Pennsylvania counties, including Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk, whether they be financial, emotional or spiritual.
For more information, visit their website at: gradysdecision.com.