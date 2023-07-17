KERSEY — When Samuel Alsaihati, grandson-in-law of Robert and Sallie Cook of Kersey, became a United States Citizen on January 20, it was the culmination of several years of work, study, and sometimes frustration. The legal path to U.S. citizenship presented many obstacles, involved mountains of paperwork and red tape, and proved to be very costly and time consuming.
To Alsaihati, everything he went through was well worth it, because “…In America, you have freedom. You can be as successful as you want to be if you truly put in the work. And I always tell my American friends, ‘Don’t EVER take America for granted!’”
A native of Saudi Arabia, he knew that if he excelled in high school, he would have a chance of being awarded a generous full scholarship for study abroad and would be encouraged, but not mandated, to return to Saudi Arabia and help to gradually westernize his country. The new king of Saudi Arabia desired to make some changes in his country where women were forbidden to drive or travel anywhere without a male family member, as well as being limited by other long-standing discriminatory customs and laws.
Alsaihati was awarded a full scholarship to study English near Toronto, Canada, which he did for more than two years. His scholarship funds were used to pay a fee for room and board to a Homestay family and provided a salary for his other expenses. He passed the rigorous International English Language Testing System (IELTS) on his second try. A passing IELTS score is accepted internationally by more than 11,000 employers, universities, and immigration bodies as proof of mastery of the English language by someone migrating to an English-speaking nation, according to the IELTS website. Alsahaiti’s speech and use of language is perfect, with no hint of an accent of any kind.
He chose Clarion University out of the many universities available to him mainly because he had a friend who was also planning to study there.
Alsaihati says, “It was meant to be, because there I met the woman who would eventually become my wife.”
Kate Ryan was working as a hairdresser in Clarion when Alsaihati came in for a haircut. One of Ryan’s co-workers cut his hair, but Alsaihati and Ryan chatted and eventually became friends. It was at this point that he began thinking seriously of staying in the United States permanently.
He graduated from Clarion University four years later with a degree in finance and international economics.
He started the paperwork to apply for a Green Card for work authorization in May of 2018, but months went by with a series of miscommunications, application rejections for minor reasons, and being told that the Green Card had been lost in the mail. Every time an application was filed or refiled, a fee of almost $800 had to be paid, and hiring an attorney to help with the process was recommended, but was too expensive, so Alsaihati continued to make phone calls and re-submit applications as required.
Without the work authorization, he could not accept a job in his field of expertise and wasn’t permitted to work in any other capacity. When he finally got the Green Card for work authorization, the couple moved to Pittsburgh where he was hired by PNC Bank. They were engaged to be married at that point.
After the couple married in 2017, Alsaihati immediately began the process of applying for U.S. Citizenship. Studying for the Civics portion of the exam became a family affair as they found practice tests about the constitution, the presidents, political parties, branches of government, and the rights and duties of citizenship. He achieved a perfect score on the Civics test, took the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance, and finally became a United States Citizen on January 20, more than six years after initiating the process.
“I feel that America is the place to be. When I finally got citizenship, one of the first things I wanted to do was change my name. I was born with the name Osama, and some people pre-judge and assume things. I changed it to Samuel mostly because I want to keep my wife Kate, and kids, Judah, age 4, and Tilly, 19 months, as safe as can be.”