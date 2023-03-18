DuBOIS — Granite Expressions LLC, a stone countertop company in DuBois, has announced it will be featured during the broadcast of “Construction Marvels” scheduled to air during the 10-11 p.m. March 20 broadcast on the Fox Business Network.
The two-minute “Construction Marvels” series spotlights North American businesses along with their products, company processes and customers.
Tina Martin, owner of Granite Expressions, said, “As a fan of ‘Manufacturing Marvels,’ I am excited and honored to be part of the ‘Construction Marvels’ programming.”
Granite Expressions is a family-owned and operated business for the past 23 years. It specializes in custom granite, marble, quartz and Quartzite countertops for kitchens, baths, hearths, fireplaces, furniture and more. Granite Expressions is located in DuBois, just off Interstate 80 at 325 New St.