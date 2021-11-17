DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday night’s meeting, approved a resolution which will allow the township and the City of DuBois to apply for grant funding to help them through the first step of consolidating the two municipalities.
In the Nov. 2 election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536, according to unofficial results released by the Clearfield County Elections Office. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh updated the supervisors about a meeting he and DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio had earlier in the day with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Arbaugh said they discussed general logistics and what the consolidation process looks like.
“We did also have a chance to discuss with our solicitor what that process looks like to make sure they’re both in agreement with what that looks like,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said one of the first steps in the process is for the supervisors and the city council to hold a public joint meeting.
“At that meeting, each of us would appoint a co-chair for what we’re going to call a consolidation committee,” said Arbaugh, noting that would be one representative from the township and one from the city.
“During that meeting, we also would appoint a transition committee,” he said. “They explained that the committees normally consist of seven, nine or 11 people with subcommittees of various tasks that come up throughout the process. Those committees typically meet twice a month and they are advertised public meetings.
“We had some general discussion on what that committee would look like, and there’ll be some continuing discussions next month when that meeting is going to take place and what members will be made up of for that committee,” said Arbaugh. “So the next step is have that joint meeting, establish that committee, have a committee start meeting to work with us through this process.”
Arbaugh also said the DCED explained that the municipalities can apply for some grant funding through the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP).
“Through that program, our first step would be to apply for a grant of about $80,000,” said Arbaugh. “That $80,000 grant would get us a consultant for holding our hands through the transition agreement process, so that’ll cover the cost of that. Our only obligation will be 5 percent of that grant award. The City of DuBois would also have a 5 percent requirement of that award, which is about $4,000. We do see it as being a good way to move forward.”
He said once the consultant walks the two municipalities through the transition agreement, the consultant will have some recommendations to move forward.
“It could be five or 10 points that we should consider, such as amending our zoning and ordinances and quantifying our ordinances,” said Arbaugh. “Then we can apply for grants for each step of that process through this STMP program. It does seem like a really good thing to do. Once you’re in the program, you can get additional grants as we move along for each stage of the consolidation process.”
He noted that the consultant would be hired through a Request for Proposal process.
“Proposals would be received and that committee would make the selection or recommend the selection of a consultant, with DCED having final approval on that selection,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisors Kevin Salandra, Mark Sullivan, Bill Beers and Sam Mollica approved the resolution. Supervisor Jim Jeffers was absent from the meeting.
Suplizio said he anticipates that the resolution will be on the agenda at the city council’s work session this Thursday or at their meeting on Monday.