ST. MARYS — At the end of April, the Wolf administration awarded nearly 160 county and municipal governments with $30.5 million in Recycling Development and Implementation grants. Elk County, one of the recipients, received $219,902.
“Grants were awarded to 157 county and municipal governments for recycling collections and education, as well as leaf litter pickup,” according to the press release announcing the grants.
“Pennsylvanians recycle approximately 6 million tons of materials per year,” it went on to say. “These materials are reintroduced into the manufacturing process, saving valuable resources, creating jobs and other economic benefits, and realizing vital environmental benefits.”
Ridgway Borough also received $212,025.
Bekki Titchner, director of the Elk County Recycling Center in St. Marys, said the most important component of this grant is the installation of a fire suppression system, something the building is currently lacking.
“Although we have strategically placed fire extinguishers throughout the facility, there is nothing in place across the entire structure,” she said.
The center, ultimately shaped like a “U,” has one end dedicated to processing, while another houses the recycling drive-thru, electronics collection, refrigerated goods collection and storage, fluorescent lamps/batteries and universal waste, Titchner said. The middle section is used for books and electronics.
“The recycling center is filled with combustible material –dust from shredded office paper and other fiber grades, the potential of a spark from a piece of machinery or equipment, lithium ion batteries dropped off for recycling and part of many electronics. All these things could contribute to a potential fire hazard and at this point. And, without any type of integrated system, most likely a fire wouldn’t be seen until flames breached the roof,” said Titchner.
From March 2020-March 2021, the waste and recycling industry reported 302 facility fires in the United States and Canada, she noted.
“The cause of these fires was varied; however, the materials responsible for most of these fires are present in the community recycling center. This, in itself, poses a challenge to firefighters in putting out a fire. Should a fire damage the building, forcing the closure of the center, recycling services for the majority of county residents, residents in neighboring Cameron County and dozens of businesses will grind to a halt. Consequently, nearly all of this material will most likely have to be landfilled.”
The ECRC hopes to have the fire suppression system installed later this year, said Titchner.
The grant will also be helping the center purchase two new fork trucks to replace its oldest three machines.
One of these machines, said Titchner, is likely close to 25 years old, and another – an electric model – is also used and no longer holds a charge. The third has survived two floods and had several repairs.
“These two new machines should keep us set for quite awhile. The fork trucks are used five days a week; so, again, we are fortunate that the state considered our grant request worthy of funding.”