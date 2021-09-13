DuBOIS — The Downtown DuBois Inc. Grapes and Hops Walk was held Saturday and included stops at various locations for tastes of wine, beer and other distilled drinks and snacks.
The popular event, which had a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, benefits the work of Downtown DuBois Inc., the new name of the downtown revitalization group.
More than 200 people participated in the event, which was co-sponsored by major sponsors Visit Clearfield County, Sunny 106, the Best Western and Danone of North America.
“We are happy to have this fundraiser back for the downtown,” Linda Crandall, president of Downtown DuBois Inc., said in a previous article. “It’s a great time for those who participate, and it supports our mission. The group survives 100 percent on donations.”
The Grapes and Hops Walk included stops at the following locations: Brady Street Florist, Merle Norman Boutique, Luigi’s Ristorante, Harley Davidson, DuBois Diner, Day Spa duBois, Two Birch Winery, Ram’s Horn Distillery, Reitz Theater, Unique Boutique, Sunny 106, Jim’s Atlantic, Best Western and Cole Orthodontics.
Each location was partnered with a winery, distillery or distributor who offered samples of their products. The host also often provided snacks, and it’s always a welcoming atmosphere, said organizers.
There were other fundraisers offered, too, and those not buying a ticket for the walk were able to participate in those.
For more information about DDI, call 814-375-4769.