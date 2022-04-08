ST. MARYS — Sign ups for the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys’ “Great Futures” summer program are now underway.
The program runs for 10 weeks, beginning at the start of June and concluding the second week of August.
Executive Director Joe Jacob said the program is geared for all ages, inviting participants to spend their summer vacation focusing on critical thinking, math skills, outdoor adventures and daily reading.
The goal, said Jacob, is to keep students intellectually-engaged during summer break through reading and “creative play,” as well as provide enjoyable activities.
“Developed by educators within the local school districts, attendees are challenged to continue to grow and reach cognitive gains, which are often lost during summer months,” said Jacob.
Activities also strengthen their team-building, problem-solving and social skills.
“Each week is designed differently to offer something exciting for every child, as well as expose them to new experiences and things in their community,” he said.
The Great Futures Program includes field trips to the St. Marys Public Library, local restaurants, farms and parks and more to get students out and about to explore, said Jacob, as well as cooking, science experiments and escape rooms.
The Boys and Girls Club’s average in the past year has been higher than previous years, Jacob added, and continues to grow each year.
There are 40 spots per week available for the summer program. Contact mackenziegahr@gmail.com or Jacob at jjacob@smboysandgirlsclub.com for more information.