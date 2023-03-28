ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation’s Great Self-Guided Egg Hunt is providing a family-oriented and inclusive Easter activity through April 8.
Currently underway, the egg hunt offers a “riddle of the week,” with hidden eggs containing one word each to create the riddle. The players are to find all the eggs and solve the riddle, submitting their answers via a QR code.
March 26 through April 1, there are six eggs available to find –three at Benzinger Park and three at Memorial Park; April 2-8, there will be seven eggs –four at Benzinger and three at Memorial Park.
The idea for the self-guided egg hunt came from the “Elf on the Shelf” initiative held in DuBois over the holiday season, said COSM Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider.
“We took the basis of that and twisted it a bit,” she said.
The eggs participants find are weather-proof corrugated plastic sheets. No clues are given, as they want families to take their time and hunt through the parks.
“The entire parks will be fair game. It will definitely be a hunt,” said Schneider.
The only thing participants need to submit is the answer to the riddle.
“In order to answer the riddle, they will need to organize the words of the riddle to form it,” she said.
Prizes are family-oriented items, such as Easter-themed baskets.
The self-guided egg hunt is taking the place of the actual Easter Egg Hunt in St. Marys this year, Schneider confirmed.
Thus far, the community response to this new idea has been positive, she noted.
All of the eggs are within children’s reach.
“They may need to go on a playground, but never inside of a building or locked or gated area, in the pool or anywhere dangerous,” said Schneider.
Those who find the eggs should leave them where they found them, Schenider noted.
If participants are struggling to find an egg, or thinks it may be in an incorrect location/moved, they should contact the COSM Parks and Recreation Department.
Schneider was sure to thank all of the community sponsors that helped make this event possible.
The parks can be reached at 814-781-1718 ext. 732.
Visit City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation on Facebook for further details and updates.