DuBOIS — Graduating Penn State DuBois senior Bayley Strouse has been announced as the new fall intern for the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
Strouse said she is excited to be the new fall intern at the DuBois Chamber. Currently in her final semester at Penn State DuBois, Strouse is earning her bachelor’s degree in business with a focus in marketing and management.
While at Penn State, she has had the opportunity to take various courses relating to all aspects of the business world.
Strouse graduated from DuBois Area High School in 2019 and started out college as an undecided major at Slippery Rock University. After being there for a year, she decided to transfer home to Penn State DuBois and pursue a degree in business.
In addition to being a new intern with the Chamber of Commerce, Strouse has an on-campus job at the PAW Center.
Strouse’s future plans are to have a career in social media marketing.
In her spare time, Strouse said she enjoys going on vacation with her family, and her favorite vacation spot is the beach.
One summer, Strouse said she had the opportunity to live at the beach in Ocean City, Md. and work at Hoopers Crab House with her twin sister and her boyfriend.
She also enjoys walking her dog and going to the gym.
Strouse said she is excited to be the newest member of the Chamber of Commerce team and looks forward to building career opportunities and creating business connections throughout her internship.
United Way mid-day mixer
This week, the chamber will be holding a mid-day mixer to meet new DuBois Area United Way Executive Director Neil Hanes and board members from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday at the DuBois Country Club.
A light lunch and refreshments will be offered while networking with everyone. The chamber invites members, businesses, current/past United Way donors, and anyone in the community who would like to talk to the new director and United Way Board of Directors. Persons are invited to stop by anytime during the event.
Reservations can be made by contacting the DuBois Chamber of Commerce at 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboipachamber.com.
Business Connections
The third quarter Business Connections of the year will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. at DuBois Country Club.
For this luncheon, the chamber will be hosting J.D. Walker, the new president of Keystone Elk Country Alliance. Walker took over as president of KECA in early July. The presentation will focus on Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s programs and how the elk affect the area’s economic impact. All are welcome to join the chamber for this networking lunch event. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. RSVP to the chamber by Monday, Sept. 25.
Touch a Truck
The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, Glenn O. Hawbaker, DuBois Walmart, DuBois Kiwanis Club, and WPAL will be hosting Touch a Truck from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in the parking lot of DuBois Walmart.
The event is to display a wide variety of heavy equipment, trucks, emergency vehicles, and fun “stuff” for kids to climb on, honk horns, and explore. This is a free event for the entire family, and it will kick off fire prevention week beginning Oct. 8. Limited space is available for trucks and units. Deadline for vehicles is Thursday, Sept. 28. For more information, contact the DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010.