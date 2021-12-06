DuBOIS — Despite the Grinch making a surprise appearance to try and steal the spirit of Christmas, the City of DuBois ushered in the season on Friday night with a fun-filled Brighten The Night event as adults and children gathered to watch the traditional Christmas tree lighting and welcomed the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in the memorial park.
The event was hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc. and sponsored by the City of DuBois, Priority First Federal Credit Union and S&T Bank. Music was provided by Tri-County Church.
The welcome, presented by Jingles the Elf and 2021 Clearfield County Fair Queen Chloe Neal, kicked off Brighten The Night.
An annual Brighten The Night tradition — city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio reading “The Night Before Christmas” to all the children continued.
Next, just as Cole Norris was about to light the community Christmas tree, the Grinch shocked everyone with his sudden appearance. He had been hiding inside a large gift-wrapped box.
Fortunately, thanks to quick action by the DuBois City Police Department, the Grinch was caught before he could steal DuBois’ Christmas.
And finally, Santa and Mrs. Claus made their highly anticipated grand entrance on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage.
Dozens of youngsters then lined up for their chance to tell Santa what is on their Christmas wish list.
The event kicks off the holiday season in the DuBois area annually. Throughout the evening, coffee, hot cocoa and snacks were served by members from Tri-County Church and the DuBois Area Salvation Army while Brennan Bell from the church sang carols.
Holiday festivities will continue throughout December including Downtown DuBois’ Elf On The Shelf scavenger hunt from Dec. 11-18. Those interested in participating can get a list of locations to look for the elves by visiting downtowndubois.com or picking it up in person from the lobby of 2 E. Long Ave., downtown DuBois.
Once participants find all of the elves in the windows, they should hand in their forms by 4 p.m. Dec. 18 to Downtown DuBois Inc. at 2 E. Long Ave. Please look for the box in the lobby on the piano. Forms can be picked up in person from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and meet Jingles the Elf. Children ages 2-20 will receive a free gift.
All ages can participate in the scavenger hunt. The categories for prizes include, ages 2-5; 6-8; 9-12; 13-15; 16-20; and 21 and older.
Santa will also be at the Santa House in the pocket park in downtown DuBois this month. Times will be posted on Facebook.