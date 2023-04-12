BROCKWAY — The day after Easter, a new storefront opened in Brockway with an expanded mission and interior.
Grounded Café & Eatery opened at 429 Main St. in the former location of Brockway Nutrition. Offering coffee and café foods, the new location is the dream job of owner Breeanna Wall.
“I have always, since I was little, dreamed of doing something like this,” Wall said. “Brockway’s such a small town, and it needs a place like this.”
Wall said that Brockway Nutrition had been in that space for two years, but the pandemic took its toll.
“We had some setbacks with that business after being here for two years,” she said. “That was in November, so we’ve been planning this opening for almost six months.”
Owning a business through the pandemic has taught Wall a lot of lessons, and she said that those lessons will be helpful as she pivots in this new direction.
Wall does not describe Grounded as a “coffee shop.” She said that it is a café, meaning it has drinks other than coffee, plus salads, paninis, and baked goods. On Grounded’s Facebook profile, Wall posted a menu that includes drinks such as coffee, lattes, macchiatos, chai, smoothies, protein shakes and infused Red Bulls. Its breakfast items include a Belgian waffle bowl, avocado toast and breakfast sandwiches with lunch offerings of paninis and salads. In addition, baked goods such as cupcakes, artisan cookies, macarons, and cinnamon rolls, are a major draw.
“Besides grocery stores, you can’t get baked goods around here, so we’ll have all of that,” she said. “We do way more than just coffee. With the loaded teas and stuff, you were limited with what you could do. With this, it’s unlimited. I can do whatever I want to do.”
Wall’s family supports her business, and her two daughters are part of the reason that she became a business owner.
“I wanted to own my own time,” she said. “I have two small girls, so I want a flexible schedule but still be able to serve the community.”
Wall has heard from that community and said she is getting positive feedback about her plans. She hopes that continues to bring people through the door.
“It’s been a long time in coming. I want to have a full house with everyone feeling homey, coming in and hanging out. I wanted to create a place that people want to come to and hang out,” she said.
To facilitate that “hang out,” Wall enlisted the help of 360 Degree Renovations for a major redesign of the interior of the building. The windows were blacked out until opening day because Wall wanted anyone coming to the café to be surprised by the massive renovation. The wall that made Brockway Nutrition small and cozy is gone, opening up to accommodate a long counter and kitchen. Tables and chairs face the windows looking out at Main Street. Craig Avery at Avery Vinyl Graphics did the sign above the door and the text on the windows.
Wall is thankful for the people of Brockway and looks forward to seeing them come through the door.
“The community here is great, and we have a lot of support,” she said.
Grounded Café & Eatery is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available on the café’s Facebook page.