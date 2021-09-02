PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Groundhog Picnic and Elixir of Life Ceremony is planned for next Saturday, Sept. 11 at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney.
This will be the 123rd Groundhog Picnic, and the event’s festivities will be from 1 to 8 p.m. with plenty of fun.
This celebration often draws a small crowd of out-of-town groundhog enthusiasts to the Knob, though not near as many as Groundhog Day does. There are some who will travel the distance for the more relaxed gathering and chance to see Phil.
Tickets are available at the gift center for $25 or on the Groundhog Club website, shop.groundhog.org, and includes food and beverages in the cost. Participants must be 21 and older.
The Inner Circle typically works hard early in the day to cook the food for the picnic themselves in the kitchen of Gobbler’s Knob.
Also part of the picnic, there will be live music and entertainment, raffles and yard games. As always, there will be a cornhole tournament held for anyone interested to sign up and participate. Last year’s tournament had 30 teams enter, hoping to win the cornhole boards for the year.
Phil will also be attending the picnic and preparing for the Elixir of Life Ceremony to follow the dinner. The Elixir of Life is a special recipe passed down by Phil’s handlers and given to Phil once a year during the picnic.
Each sip of the elixir adds seven years onto his life, so the story goes. The Elixir of Life Ceremony is held on the stage of Gobbler’s Knob, the same place where Phil is pulled from his stump for Groundhog Day every year.