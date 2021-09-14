PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Groundhog Club held its annual Groundhog Picnic and Elixir of Life Ceremony over the weekend in Punxsutawney.
The picnic was prepared by members of the Inner Circle who spent their time out by the grill husking and grilling corn, hot dogs and burgers for everyone attending. More and more people slowly arrived throughout the afternoon for the day’s festivities.
The cornhole tournament returned with many teams participating for the chance to win the boards with this year’s design. Practice rounds were played from 1 to 3 p.m. with the tournament brackets beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Following the fun around the visitor’s center, the Inner Circle and the crowd made the trek to the Gobbler’s Knob stage for the Elixir of Life Ceremony.
The Elixir of Life is a special recipe passed down by Phil’s handlers and given to Phil once a year. Each sip of the elixir adds seven years onto his life, so the story goes.
“I have to tell you, this is the largest crowd we’ve seen since Feb. 2,” said Jeff Lundy, Groundhog Club president. “What a difference a year makes. We thank you all for coming.”
One Punxsutawney Phil “Phan,” Tim Fowler, of Ohio, encouraged others to make the trip to Punxsutawney for the Groundhog Picnic saying it offers a new perspective of the area for those who have attended Groundhog Day.
“For anyone who has ever attended a Feb. 2 Groundhog Day event you have definitely got to try to get back to Gobbler’s Knob in the summer and see things in that totally different perspective. Visit the gift shop, the stage and the stump where it all takes place, and definitely walk the trail. It is interesting to see where fireworks are actually being shot off from,” Fowler said.
After the ceremony was held, the crowd made their way back to the visitor’s center for a steak and baked potato dinner prepared by the Inner Circle members as well.