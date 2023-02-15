RIDGWAY — Elk County District Attorney Beau M. Grove has announced his candidacy for election as the Republican candidate for District Attorney in 2023.
Grove became the District Attorney in October 2022 upon the retirement of former District Attorney Thomas G.G. Coppolo. Grove joined the District Attorney’s Office in 2019 as Assistant District Attorney. He previously served as Assistant District Attorney for the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office from 2010-2012 and was promoted to First Assistant District Attorney in 2012, a position he held until leaving that office in 2015 to operate a private law practice.
“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to have this opportunity to serve the people of Elk County as District Attorney,” said Grove. “I have been working diligently with local law enforcement and members of the North Central Municipal Drug Task Force to combat the rising rate of drug overdoses and overdose deaths plaguing our community.” He noted “the role of District Attorney is about never giving up the pursuit of justice, and I look forward to continuing to put my energy, commitment, and experience to work each and every day to protect the families of Elk County and to make our community a safe place to live.”
Grove is a lifelong resident of Elk County, graduating from Ridgway Area High School in 2002, and currently resides in St. Marys with his husband, Andrew, and Great Dane, Wallace. Grove is the son of Cathy (Elinski) Grove and Martin Grove. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and graduated, Cum Laude, from Widener University School of Law in 2009.
He is an active member of the St. Leo Magnus Catholic Church, serving as Parish Council President, a lector and religious education teacher and is a volunteer coach with the Ridgway YMCA Blue Tide Swim Team.