KERSEY — The Guardian Angel Center on Main Street in Kersey, now open and offering its typical services, has also debuted its long-awaited expansion.
The GAC offers new and gently-used items for families and school-age youth in need in a judgement free zone. Started in 1995, it serves eight counties, with many clients residing in Elk County, said Cly Hornung, one of the center’s leading forces.
The GAC significantly adjusted its processes during the COVID-19 pandemic, still offering services but allowing no clients into the building. It also started a shoe voucher program, rather than distributing shoes.
The GAC’s recent expansion provides a staircase and upstairs area to store items, as well as more room downstairs. The center has simply outgrown its storage spaces downstairs. The construction project increased the size of the facility by 1,500 square feet, said Hornung.
Construction for the new facility began in March 2020, but was shut down after only 10 days due to the pandemic, said Hornung, resuming in May 2020.
“Construction was complete, and the facility was available for reorganization of inventory in preparation for reopening in October of 2020,” Hornung said.
However, the GAC was not permitting clients to be in the building, and was just providing minimal services remotely.
The GAC resumed its normal services July 27, 2021, after being closed since January, offering its “back to school services” for students.
The volunteer-run center is now celebrating “Baby and Young Children Month” in September.
“We have a generous supply of clothing for this age group, and now that school has begun, we would like to share some of our inventory for these younger clients,” the news release says.
Families with an infant/toddler and/or preschool students who qualify financially can plan a visit to the GAC, which is open on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 10 a.m. In September, Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to the release.
“These children grow so quickly, and we would like to help them get ready for the upcoming season change,” said Hornung.
The center continues to accept gently-used clothing for all seasons, and is available in case of emergencies for social service agencies and people in need. Eligible clients can visit once per month and a total of five times per year.
For more information, call 814-885-6192 and leave a message. There is also a donation box located outside of the GAC at 364 Main St.