KERSEY — The Guardian Angel Center in Kersey will reopen for its “Back to School” initiative on Tuesday, July 26, with registration beginning at 10 a.m.
The GAC offers new and gently-used items for families and school-age youth in need in a judgement free zone. Started in 1995, it serves eight counties, with many clients residing in Elk County, said Cly Hornung, one of the center’s leading forces.
Located on Main Street in Kersey, the GAC debuted its expansion in fall of 2021, which provides much more space for the facility’s needs. The construction project increased the size of the facility by 1,500 square feet, said Hornung.
GAC serves “financially-eligible” infants, toddlers, children and youth from birth through high school.
The GAC will be hosting this registration outdoors beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed for this process as well. Parents are encouraged not to bring pre-school aged children to the “Back to School” procedure.
Much has also happened at the center throughout the summer of 2022, Hornung noted. The GAC acquired a new washer/dryer, new fridge, new tables in the warehouse and gently-used area, and the “church pews” and tables have been updated, thanks to volunteers Larry and Marion Johnson.
“The ‘work surfaces’ in the socks and underwear area have been upholstered with attractive gray vinyl,” she said. The walk-off mats outside of the GAC’s doors have been rearranged, as well, eliminating a fall hazard.
The gently-used clothes are organized by size, and will be arranged in a standard order for easy access to items such as short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts, shorts, pants, dresses and jackets.
“New, individual cards have been printed to let clients know what (and how many) of each gently-used clothing item they may select for each child,” she said. “Each family will receive a card to carry with them as they do their shopping.”
There is “ample” supply of new clothing items, including socks and underwear, Hornung was sure to mention.
Something that came about during the pandemic –the GAC is still serving vouchers for shoes, which are redeemable at Shoe Sensation stores, with a maximum cost of $30.
GAC volunteers are still undergoing some “work in progress” projects and procedures at the center, Hornung noted.
The center will be open every Tuesday until school begins in St. Marys Area School District. After that, it will remain open on the first and third Tuesday of each month through December.
For more information, call 814-885-6192 and leave a message. Visit Guardian Angel Center on Facebook.