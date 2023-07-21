KERSEY — Guardian Angel Center volunteers have been busy getting ready for their back-to-school distribution set to begin on Tuesday, July 25, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and will continue every Tuesday in August until school starts.
New and “gently-used” clothing items, plus two pairs of new pants or jeans, two new tops, underwear, a backpack, and a voucher toward the purchase of a pair of shoes will be provided to financially qualified school-age children regardless of their place of residence, according to a fact sheet provided by GAC Co-President Cly Hornung.
Distribution of other new items including outerwear and pajamas continues monthly on the first and third Tuesday of the months of September, October, November, December, March, April, and May.
The Guardian Angel Center, located at 364 Main St. in Kersey, is a nonprofit organization that receives funding from the St. Marys Area United Way, Johnsonburg-Wilcox Community Fund, DuBois United Way, Ridgway Charitable Fund, Elk County Community Foundation, A.J. Palumbo Foundation, Stackpole-Hall Foundation, Emporium Foundation, Mengle Foundation, Varischetti Foundation, the Mee Foundation, and Women Who Care, among others.
Donations of “gently-used” clothing items are welcomed and can be dropped off at the Donation Box located outside on the left side of the building. Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted.
The Guardian Angel Center operates solely with volunteers, and extra hands are always needed. There is a job for everyone.
Contact the center by leaving a message at 814-885-6192.