ST. MARYS — Since it was brought to life by Kelly Carver in 2020, the Gypsy Wagon Food Truck has expanded in many ways, offering more menu options, traveling farther distances and even changing trucks.
Carver brought her love for New Orleans cuisine to St. Marys when she returned there in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, operating the Gypsy Wagon out of the (then) Mariendstadt Public House parking lot on Depot Street. The menu focused solely on items with a “New Orleans flare.”
Carver acquired her new brightly colored truck that she painted herself in August of this year. The new ride is smaller and much more convenient for travel.
Carver enjoys the food truck business so much that she has decided to keep the Gypsy Wagon, a previously seasonal business, open throughout winter.
The Gypsy Wagon now offers “creative cuisine,” but still serves up some of its New Orleans staples like jambalaya and “street corn.” The menu encompasses more of a variety of tasty dishes that people aren’t likely to find in the area, Carver said, like chicken bacon ranch fries, burrito bowls, smoked pork rolls, a fried shrimp po boy, breakfast items and more.
Previously based in St. Marys, the Gypsy Wagon now travels to other areas like DuBois, Phillipsburg and Emporium, and can go as far as State College, said Carver, parking at wineries, breweries and other businesses.
The goal is to set up at more locations in the area, too, and attend events, fundraisers, holiday parties, etc., Carver added.
This is also a great way for the Gypsy Wagon to promote other businesses, and partner with them to raise awareness of what they have to offer.
The Gypsy Wagon was recently parked at The Winery at Wilcox in DuBois, Triangle Tech in Falls Creek and Stay at Home Structures on Rich Highway in DuBois for Santa’s “Christmas Village” on Dec. 9.
Carver said she regularly alternates bringing the truck to local venues on week days, too, such as the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Walmart Supercenter and Burke’s ACE Home Center in St. Marys.
Her favorite part, Carver said, is getting to talk to and meet so many people. She also enjoys bringing her passion for creative cuisine and a memorable experience to all who visit the Gypsy Wagon.
Call 814-299-6984 for more information. Visit “GypsyWagon FoodTruck” on Facebook and “the_gypsy_wagon_food_truck” on Instagram.