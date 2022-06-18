DuBOIS — A Reynoldsville woman who regularly volunteers at Hahne Cancer Center has been gracing patients with a special gift on their last day of cancer treatment – “a rose from Rose.”
Rose Albino Maxwell, 89, got involved in volunteering later in her life. She worked at Ideal Products in Sykesville for 12 years, then in banking before she retired in 1995.
Maxwell began volunteering at Penn Highlands DuBois in 2017. Right away, she said she only wanted to work in the radiation/oncology department.
Maxwell herself is breast cancer survivor, having battled it in the late 1980s, undergoing 25 treatments and a lumpectomy procedure.
Every Wednesday afternoon at Hahne, Maxwell’s volunteering duties include walking patients back to treatment and engaging in conversation with them, something she enjoys doing.
At the login desk, she also writes a message on the back of the sheet each time she is there, leaving words of encouragement for patients undergoing chemo and radiation treatments.
She recalls one of her favorite quotes, “Every day is either a lesson, a reward, or a test. God is waiting to see how we respond.”
Maxwell said that one day, she was able to witness a patient who was completing their cancer treatment, all of whom receive a certificate and get to “ring the bell” for their accomplishment.
“I didn’t think it was enough for them,” she said.
Casey Rosman, owner of Roses on Main in Reynoldsville, said Maxwell first came into the shop looking for four small flower arrangements.
“She didn’t tell me what they were for, but just that she was hoping to make some people happy,” she said. “She came in the next week for the same thing, so I asked exactly what they were for, because I’d like to help in any way I could.”
Maxwell said even in the winter, if she was unable to go and get the roses, Rosman made sure they were delivered.
“She is just the sweetest, most appreciative lady,” Rosman said of Maxwell.
Maxwell recalls the first time she handed a patient their red rose, which comes in a vase with a ribbon garnish.
“It was very well received,” she said. “I was so happy to be able to make someone’s day.”
Then, Maxwell began calling local merchants, individuals, organizations, etc., asking for donations for the newfound rose program.
“Everyone was kind,” she said. “They’ve all been contributing.”
Jim Miller, the manager for the Penn Highlands’ Radiation Oncology Department, now calls Rosman and tells her how many roses are needed for patients finishing their treatments soon. Funds have been raised to pay for enough roses for over a year.
Miller said seeing the look on patients’ faces when they receive “a rose from Rose” is just heartwarming.
“This really makes a difference for them,” he said. “Most of them want to cry. It gives them a reason to smile.”
Sue Pearce of DuBois just finished her breast cancer treatments on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15.
Receiving all the recognition, following 16 chemo and radiation treatments, has been a great feeling, said Pearce.
“They’re all wonderful here,” she said of Hahne Cancer Center staff and volunteers. “They always make me laugh.”
It’s important, Pearce and Maxwell both noted, to find the time to laugh, no matter what struggles one is facing.
Despite losing her hair and her fingernails, Pearce’s attitude remains full of sunshine, as she wore a sunflower dress on the day of her last treatment. It was her turn to receive the red rose and certificate that day and ring the bell, as staff and Maxwell clapped for her.
“You just feel like you’ve accomplished something,” Pearce said.
In fact, Pearce likes Hahne so much, she is planning to volunteer there, too, and be someone that patients can relate to.
Patients form friendships, too, as they understand one another and engage in conversations in the waiting room, Pearce said.
Through it all, both women have faith that God gets them through everything that comes their way.
When asked how much receiving “a rose from a Rose” meant to her, Pearce said to Maxwell, “I love my rose. I’ll remember you for it.”