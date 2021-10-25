REYNOLDSVILLE — Gary Hanst was named the Reynoldsville Citizen of the Month for October for his volunteer work with the Kenneth Lee Lyons Memorial Park, during the council meeting last week.
Borough Council President Bill Cebulskie said Hanst was given the award for his volunteer work at the park, highlighting the stone wall on the west side of the park. The wall is about 100 feet long, according to Hanst, and is along the side of the park next to Uni-Mart to separate it from the parking lot.
“I don’t know if anyone’s noticed all the work going on at the memorial park, but a very nice wall was erected, and that time was donated by Mr. Gary Hanst, and a bunch of others too who helped him do laboring and a lot of the work there, and it looks fantastic,” Cebulskie said.
Hanst said he has lived in Reynoldsville for “quite a while,” figuring about 50 or 60 years, and enjoys volunteering to help others.
Hanst has done masonry work all his life, estimating he has about 52 years of experience. He helped lay the blocks and stone for the wall and put the caps on.
“You know these people and everything, and you try to help out when you can. I like to volunteer for stuff like that there, it helps the community and everything,” Hanst said.
He said there is still more work to do, but that the weather is starting to make it hard to work. He said they will continue the work in the spring.
“I’ll keep helping them if I can. If they want my help, I’ll help them,” Hanst said.