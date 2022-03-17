DuBOIS — A Harrisburg man is facing charges following a reported methamphetamine bust that occurred on South Brady Street in August 2021.
Cody Allen Carr, 30, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office March 8.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police responded to a South Brady Street residence on Aug. 29, 2021, for reports of trespassers. The property owner told police that the property tenant had been arrested the week prior, and that he had learned there were still several people inside of the house who were not supposed to be there.
Police made contact with three people on scene, and were immediately struck by the odor of burnt marijuana, according to the affidavit of probable cause. One of the men was allegedly attempting to gather a backpack as if he planned to leave, and police told him nothing was leaving the house. Police told the people they weren’t interested in arresting anyone for marijuana, that their concerns were drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. After this was said, the officer reportedly observed a change in the man’s expression to one of concern.
When asked if there was any meth or heroin in the backpack, the man, identified as Carr, looked down and did not respond. The man reportedly claimed the drugs were someone else’s, that he hadn’t even “broken it down yet.” This phrase led police to believe Carr was in possession of meth with intent to deliver after it is “broken down” into smaller baggies, which were also discovered, as well as Lisdexamfetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search of the backpack resulted in scales, numerous baggies and an unknown amount of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police later found out it was 1.59 grams of meth.
Carr’s preliminary hearing is set for April 11.