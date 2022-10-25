ST. MARYS — The second annual “Haunted Forest” event and fundraiser held at Benzinger Park this past weekend has been deemed a success by its organizers.
The forest, a fundraiser for City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation and the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s fireworks fund, drew in an estimated 1,600 people on Friday and Saturday for a good scare, said Chamber President Andrew Mohney.
Nearly 900 attendees came through on the first night, he noted.
Featuring volunteers dressed up in spooky costumes lurking around the corner, green smoke, skeletons and even creatures up to 12 feet tall this year, the Haunted Forest required much work and time by the people involved. It was noted that Jenny Sylvis of Storybook Sweets played a big part in making the Haunted Forest as spooky as possible.
Mohney said roughly 45 community volunteers were involved in making this happen.
“The Parks and Recreation Department is thankful to have such dedicated and supportive community members,” said COSMP Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider.
Similarly to last year, the feedback from Haunted Forest goers has been very positive, and community members seem thankful to have had this Halloween event to attend, said Mohney.
For example, comments on the SMACOC’s Facebook post included: “What a fantastic experience. We had so much fun. The decorations looked amazing,”
“Amazing job. So well done, and scary,” and “Such a great time.”
Funds from the Haunted Forest event will go toward putting on the fireworks display at St. Marys Area High School for Independence Day, and supporting summer, youth and sports programs hosted by city parks.
