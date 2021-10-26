ST. MARYS — Community members screamed their way through a “Haunted Forest” over the weekend, an effort benefiting the 2022 fireworks display and City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation programs.
Taking place at Benzinger Park, the forest, a new event for the St. Marys area, had live and animated hidden actors throughout, ready to scare at any given moment. People in the community also donated props for its use, according to Chamber President Andrew Mohney.
The Halloween-themed event was a joint effort between City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and Storybook Sweets.
There were about 550-600 people who attended the Haunted Forest both Friday and Saturday nights, he said.
The hope is to build off of this event next year, said Mohney, and make it an all-weekend spooky extravaganza.
“It was great to see the community come out and support a new event the way they did this weekend,” he said.
Students were also able to volunteer for the Haunted Forest and use it toward their community service hours.
The forest featured characters from “Friday the 13th,” scary brides, witches, zombies, carnival characters, scary movie characters and more, said Mohney.
“New events like this will give people the opportunity to directly support community events they have come to love, such as the fireworks,” Mohney added.
COSM Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider agreed that the plan is to make this event an annual one, and larger in 2022.
About 50 volunteers contributed to making it a success, she said.
“I’m excited with the turn out we had, and am grateful for the volunteers who helped put this event on,” she said. “The parks and recreation department could not do what we do without the help and support from the community.”