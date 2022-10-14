ST. MARYS — The now annual “Haunted Forest” event will return to Benzinger Park next weekend, bringing about all new ways to share the scare this Halloween season.
The Haunted Forest will be held from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.
This event is a yearly fundraiser for City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, as well as for the fireworks fund with the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Andrew Mohney said the first Haunted Forest, held in 2021, was a “huge success,” bringing close to 1,500 people out to attend.
“Even after the event, we’ve been approached by property owners on the back side of the park, offering access to electric, etc.,” said Mohney. “It’s been great to see this positive response all year long!”
This year’s event is completely different than last year’s, he noted.
Jenny Sylvis of Storybook Sweets has played a big part in making it “new and ghoulish,” Mohney said.
The volunteers who put much time and effort into this are “excited to scare.”
There are some new creepy friends showing up this year, including ones up to 12 feet tall who attendees won’t expect, since there will be nothing repetitive from last year, Mohney said.
“Even returning fright seekers won’t suspect anything,” he said.
The Forest is geared toward pre-teens and adults. Parents are advised to use discretion when it comes to younger children attending who may scare easily.
This year, COSM Parks and Recreation was also awarded $2,500 for the Haunted Forest event, Mohney said.
“So, we’ve been able to purchase larger items to reuse year after year,” he said.
They will always accept any unwanted Halloween props, costumes and masks, etc.
Haunted Forest organizers are always looking for volunteers, Mohney noted. Anyone who would like to “scare” in the woods, work concessions or behind the scenes can reach out to the SMACOC at 814-781-3804, COSM Parks and Recreation at 814-781-1718, or message either organization on Facebook.