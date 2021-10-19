ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and Storybook Sweets have all partnered to host a spooky “Haunted Forest” event this coming weekend.
The Haunted Forest will be happening at Benzinger Park Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6:30-10 p.m.
Chamber President Andrew Mohney said this is the first year for something like this within St. Marys parks.
“We wanted to find an event that we could host in the fall after Fall Fest, and Halloween seemed like the perfect time,” he said.
Halloween seemed like the perfect time, said Mohney, since there aren’t a lot of events happening locally at this time.
“The hope for next year is to build off of the forest, and make it an all-weekend event with some vendors, etc.,” he said.
Haunted Forest proceeds will benefit the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation’s programs and the 2022 fireworks display.
Concessions will be available, and the cost is $5 per person, according to the Haunted Forest Facebook page.
Jenny Sylvis and Al Ginther from Storybook Sweets have been a tremendous help with this event, said Mohney.
“They have taken on so much of the assembly, set up and construction of each section,” he said. “Al has come up with a whole plan for lights and sounds throughout as well, which will add some spook.”
The Halloween-themed event will have live and animated actors ready to scare throughout the forest, said Mohney.
Those spearheading the event also reached out to the community, requesting “spooky items” no longer needed for donations.
“The response has been great,” he said. “Bags and boxes come almost every other day. We hosted a volunteer meeting, and so far, we have about 35 people signed up to help, and are always looking for more –whether it be for set up next week or haunting in the forest.”
Students who volunteer for this event also may use it as their community service hours, according to the Facebook page.
Call Parks and Rec with questions at 814-781-1718 ext. 372 or email rec@stmaryspa.gov.