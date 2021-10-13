RIDGWAY — A creepy evening sponsored by the Ridgway Recreational Association will benefit needed repairs and maintenance at the Ridgway Skate Park.
The Haunted Trail Walk will take place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22 and 6-10 p.m. Oct. 23 behind Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School.
Spokesperson Gary Gerber said they are hoping to raise $5,000 between now and spring 2022, to purchase equipment and jumps for younger riders at the skate park.
“There are many random repairs throughout the park that will need completed before opening next spring, and the funds will help with those as well,” he said.
The North Mill Street skate park opened May 25, 2019, welcoming eager and excited youth.
Gerber was a part of building the original skate park in Ridgway many years ago, and his son went on to become a professional BMX rider. Gerber has spearheaded the fundraising and rebuilding of the new skate park today.
The fee is $5 for adults, $3 for children and those ages 5 years old and under are free.
Hot dogs and refreshments will be available.
Those who attend should bring a flashlight and “beware” of things creeping in the dark.
Visit the “Haunted Trail Walk” Facebook page.
Monetary donations to the skate park may be sent to Gary Gerber, 524 Montmorenci Road, Ridgway, PA 15853.