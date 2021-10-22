DuBOIS — “Ghosts, Ghouls and Goblins, oh my!” will be creeping around DuBois City Park during Halloween weekend, offering scares and screams for the community to enjoy.
New to the area, a “Ghosts, Ghouls and Goblins” haunted walk will take place from 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 in the DuBois City Park, as well as a trunk or treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
In partnership with the City of DuBois, residents Lynne Glass and her husband, Ryan Glass, who has been a recreation director for more than 25 years, are spearheading the Halloween happenings. They are also being assisted by Rich Martin with this event.
After moving to the area, they created “Ridge Runner Recreation,” with the hopes of creating events like this one to share with the community, Glass said. Her husband has helped host Halloween-themed events such as this in previous towns.
The spooky fun doesn’t end there, either. There will be a “pumpkin carving raffle,” where people can bring their pumpkin creations to the DuBois City Park’s pool area from 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. There will also be people there carving pumpkins during that time, said Glass, given by community donors.
Those who enter a carved jack-o-lantern, said Glass, will be put into a drawing for the chance to win a prize. The goal is to reach 500 pumpkins to “light up the lawn” in front of the Cherry Amphitheater stage.
Currently, Glass said there are 20-25 organizations, businesses and individuals that have said they are participating in the trunk or treat event, as well as friends and family who have offered to help.
Those who dare to embark on the haunted walk will experience six spooky rooms and a graveyard set up, said Glass. Some themes include a scary doctors’ room, witches and clown rooms, a dungeon and a “scary dinner” set up.
The organizers also reached out to the National Honor Society at DuBois Area Middle and DuBois Area High schools, Glass said, since students can volunteer during the Halloween event for community service hours.
Several students offered to be the actors ready to scare haunted walkers, while others wanted to help with the concession stand, she said.
Sponsors include City of DuBois, Lowe’s, Station 101 Pub and Kitchen, Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery and Jim Stellabuto’s Everything Under Foot.
Admission for the haunted walk is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 10 and under.
The haunted walk will be held in the area near the volleyball courts at the park, and the trunk or treat, in the tennis courts parking lot, according to the Facebook page.
Those interested in participating in the trunk or treat can message the Ridge Runner Recreation Facebook page. Follow the page for more information and updates.