HAZEN — The Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its annual Mommy Market this Saturday at the fire hall from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event is an indoor yard sale offering baby clothes, children’s clothes, maternity items, and other items from multiple sellers. This event also acts as a fundraiser for the fire department.
Admission is $1 and will give access to more than 20 tables of merchandise. Event organizers were still accepting vendors for tables the week before the event, hoping to fill the space. The sale is cash only.
The sale will be inside the fire hall, located at 6847 Route 28 North, which will show as a Brookville address.
The event averages more than 100 shoppers every year, according to event organizers. Those looking for larger items like high chairs and strollers are typically the first in the door, then the crowd starts to slow down after 10 a.m. offering more room for shoppers not in need of the large items.
The sale will run until noon.