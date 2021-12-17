DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Hearing Board, at a meeting this week, approved a special exemption request from Christ the King Manor officials, who want to build a multi-family housing and residential area on their property located off Central Christian Road.
The property is currently vacant and is the proposed site for more independent living units for the 55-year-old and older community, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Christ the King Manor currently has high demand for additional units and a growing waiting list for available units. This special exemption would allow them to continue growing their operations and meet the demand of the industry, said Arbaugh.
While Christ the King Manor’s request was approved at the meeting, three other requests were denied.
City of DuBois Shooting Range
Arbaugh said the City of DuBois is proposing to construct a firearms training facility that will be used by their police department.
The facility is being proposed to provide adequate training distances which cannot be met at the facilities that are currently being utilized by the city’s law enforcement agency. The city has selected a site for the training facility to the north of their existing water treatment plant, which is located at 5656 Home Camp Road in DuBois.
As proposed, the facility would qualify as a high-impact outdoor recreation use, said Arbaugh. The City of DuBois requested that the hearing board grant the request to construct the training facility as a special exception use in a residential agricultural zoning district.
It is the city’s opinion that granting this special exemption will not alter the essential character of the neighborhood or district in which the facility is to be located. The facility will not substantially or permanently impair the appropriate use of development of adjacent properties, nor be detrimental to the welfare and safety of the public.
Arbaugh said numerous residents expressed their concerns about the noise and safety issues that might be affected by having the shooting range in this location.
Arbaugh said the city has a choice to appeal the denial, look at moving the location or waiting until the city and the township consolidation occurs, at which time it would become a municipal service.
“They (city) have a couple of options,” said Arbaugh. “Our board recommended that we just ask them to put a stipulation on how many days a year they could use it, just to make sure it was for police training. That was all our board stated.”
Rusty Gate Apartments
Representatives for Rusty Gate Apartments requested a special exemption to erect multi-family dwelling units located within vacant lots off the intersection of 14th Street and Chestnut Avenue within Sandy Township, said Arbaugh.
The cul-de-sac option was selected to provide the best access to the townhouses, Arbaugh said. The roadway complies with the township’s design requirements and provides more favorable grades for driveway access up to the townhouses. It was stated that 14th Street should be looked at to provide upgrades to that section of road along the funeral home to come into compliance with roadway standards since it is currently gravel and only about half the width required for two lanes of traffic. With no room to provide a cul-de-sac on the 14th street extension, the cul-de-sac length would be considered from the intersection of Chestnut/14th Street to the end which would exceed the allowable length per the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance. If the desire is for it to become a public road, a waiver should be requested to exceed that maximum length. Otherwise, it could remain as a private cul-de-sac.
Arbaugh said the board did not provide any specifics as to why the request was denied.
“They should be in a written opinion, but they just said it did not meet the intent of our ordinance,” said Arbaugh. “They (board) will follow up with a written specific decision. They have 45 days to render that written decision.”
Angry Goat Enterprise
Representatives from Angry Goat were seeking a variance for their property located at 1290 Rich Highway in Sandy Township, DuBois, said Arbaugh.
This parcel of land is currently owned and operated by J.W. Real Estate Holding Co. The intent of this zoning variance is to allow for the future planned lot subdivision of this property. Angry Goat Enterprises is seeking to remove itself from the existing J.W. Real Estate Holding Co. and operate independently of its current ownership. However, due to the existing zoning ordinances building setbacks cannot be met due to the proximity of neighboring buildings. This zoning variance is seeking permission to allow these setbacks to be acceptable as the neighboring buildings are already in place.
“The board denied this request because they didn’t feel that they met the hardship criteria for a variance,” said Arbaugh.