DuBOIS — Since her retirement from teaching in St. Marys Area School District in 2009, Jane Heverley of DuBois has certainly kept busy by giving back to the community.
Heverley taught first and second grade and instrumental support at Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools, she said.
She is also secretary of the Guardian Angel Center of Kersey, having started volunteering there when she retired. This is also around the time when she became involved with the Reitz Theater in DuBois, having always had an interest in theater.
When her sons played football for DuBois Area School District, Heverley recalls running the concession stand at the games, and being treasurer of the booster club, as well as the secretary for their Boy Scout troop.
After moving to DuBois in 1988, Heverley said she also became very involved at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, having taught religious education for some time. Over the years, she has been involved in the preschool there, youth group and Vacation Bible School. She is also a Eucharistic Minister, and runs the church's giving tree around the holidays.
Heverley says she has friends and fellow seniors who, too, stay busy with being involved with local organizations like the historical society, hospital auxiliary, Down to Earth Garden Club and playing tennis.
There are always plenty of places looking for volunteers, such as the local food pantry, Scout troops, Rotary clubs and veterans groups, said Heverley.
“I feel like if God has given you faith, good health, and all of these gifts, you owe it to the world to give back,” she said.
One of her favorite past times, said Heverley, is looking back on all of her travels, going to places like Australia, France, Germany, Europe, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, on an African safari in 1976, as well as visiting Florida each February.
In her spare time, Heverley enjoys reading and spending time with her sister and grandchildren.