HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has the fifth largest number of post-secondary institutions out of any state in the union, based upon 2019 data discussed at the recent virtual Rural Policy Summit on Education hosted The Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
The center compiled some data over time indicating the percentage of respondents who have a bachelor’s degree in rural communities versus urban communities, according to Director Dr. Kyle C. Kopko.
“Not surprisingly, over time the percentage of rural and urban residents who have a bachelor’s degree has increased, but there is still a gap between rural and urban,” he said.
Based upon 2019 data, Kopko said urban respondents, about 34 percent of them had a bachelor’s degree, but about 22 percent in rural communities had a bachelor’s degree.
“If we want to break this down even further to look at types of degrees, high school diploma, no diploma, associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, or higher, the plurality response in rural counties is 43 percent having a high school diploma, 32 percent in our urban counties,” said Kopko. “More in the urban areas have a bachelor’s degree relative to rural counties.”
Highlighting a map of Pennsylvania from the Department of Education, the summit showed the change in fall enrollment for the state’s higher education institutions.
“Overall across the entire commonwealth, when we consider all types of institutions — public, private, two-year, four-year — the overall decline was about 9 percent,” said Kopko. “Given that there are going to be fewer students in the pipeline in the K-12 environment, this is largely going to persist going forward as well.
“If we look at vocational schools in the commonwealth, there has been a slight decline as well, not as sharp of a decline, but enrollment in our rural vocational institutions declined by about a 10th of a percentage point,” said Kopko. “In urban areas, it declined by about nine-tenths of percentage point.”
Kopko then discussed what this data means for workforce development and what it means for jobs. The center compiled a Top Ten list of the fastest growing labor sectors within the state.
“The fastest growing one over the next few years is going to be healthcare support, all the way down to business and financial operations,” he said.
In the future, Kopko said jobs requiring postsecondary degrees are mixed.
“Some of these career sectors do not require an advanced degree. Many of them do. The number one growing area, healthcare support, does not require by and large a post-secondary degree,” he said. “But for community and social services, computer science, mathematics, healthcare practitioners and technicians, some sort of post-secondary degree is largely needed for these types of industries. So just something to think about as we plan the future of rural education and workforce development.”
Based upon degree attainment, Kopko said one can see how this affects income between urban and rural Pennsylvania.
“It should come as no surprise that the more education, the more credentials you have on average, the higher income that someone can expect to receive over the course of their lifetime,” he said. “But there’s still largely a gap between urban and rural Pennsylvania, even with the progression of having some college, associate’s degree or a bachelor’s degree or higher. Incomes tend to be higher, not surprisingly, in urban areas relative to our rural communities.”