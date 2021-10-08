DuBOIS — The DuBois Mall, DuBois CareerLink, and the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development have teamed up to host a hiring event on Friday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the DuBois Mall.
The DuBois CareerLink will offer hands-on experience with resume writing and critiquing, tips on how to interview, and additional services CareerLink offers.
Employers will have the opportunity to conduct on-the-spot interviews and have use of a private interview room on the mall premises, if needed.
All employers are invited to attend.
To secure a space, contact Marsha Beatty by calling 814-371-5658, ext. 202, or email Beatty at mbeatty@pa-cl.com.
All job seekers who attend this hiring event will receive a ticket upon entering for a possible grand prize including various discounts from mall retailers.
All job seekers are encouraged to attend.