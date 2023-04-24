DuBOIS — Two new principals and two instructors were hired by the DuBois Area School Board at its meeting last Thursday.
Mollie Anzinger was hired as a principal at Juniata Elementary School, effective on or after July 1, at a salary of $84,500.
Torie Sedor was hired as DuBois Area Middle School assistant principal, effective on or after July 1, at a salary of $90,524.39.
Shayna Lindey was hired as a special education instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s, step 1, year 1, effective the 2023-24 school year.
Jordan Frano was hired as a special education instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s, step 1, year 1, effective the 2023-24 school year.
The following individuals were hired for the 2023 Extended School Year Program, contingent upon enrollment: Instructors: Jessica Arthurs, Annette Davis, Nicole Gralla, Maria Lindholm, Nicole Marshall, Daniel Minns G, Antony Monella, Jaime Mowrey, Stephanie Novak, Katie Wykoff, Megan Jewett (speech), Dayna Lyle (speech); substitute instructors: Gretchen Clark, Jane Herbstritt, Diana McMullen, Heather Rees and Carrie Reynolds.
The following individuals were hired as instructors for the 2023 Summer Credit Recovery Program, contingent upon enrollment: Ashley Kriner, Leigh Anne May; and substitute Diana McMullen.
Jill Yamrick was hired as a substitute confidential secretary on an as-needed basis at an hourly rate of $21.63.
Matthew Brady was hired as a custodian (second shift) at Wasson Elementary School (2,080 hours per year) effective on or after April 24.
Elizabeth Foultz was hired as a paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (882 hours per year) effective on or after April 24.
Jamie Hoffer was hired for the extra-duty position of Intramural Boys‘/Girls’ Volleyball (5th/6th) program coordinator for the 2022-23 school year, as pef contract. The program will run from April 21 through May 26.
The following individuals were hired for extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract. The PIAA official start date for varsity football is Aug. 7. The PIAA official start date for all other fall sports is Aug. 14. Any duties performed prior to the PIAA official start dates is with the understanding that duties performed are in a volunteer capacity:
- Football: T.J. Wingard, head coach; Ryan Benson, varsity assistant; Shawn McCleary, varsity assistant; Richard McClelland, varsity assistant; Todd Stiner, varsity assistant; Robert Hanzely, junior high coordinator; Shawn Hanzely, junior high assistant; Matthew Roush, junior high assistant.
- Soccer (Boys): Matt Erickson, head coach; Brent Mazary, varsity assistant.
- Soccer (Girls): Steve Graeca, head coach; David Martin, varsity assistant.
- Soccer — Middle School (7th/8th Boys): Phil Pompeii, head coach.
- Soccer — Middle School (7th/8th Girls): Carlee Freeberg, head coach
- Volleyball (Girls): Jason Gustafson, head coach; Brooks Carr, varsity assistant.
- Cheerleading (Fall): Mara Schall, head coach; Julianne Schall, varsity assistant; Chelsea Lundgren, varsity assistant.
- Cross Country: Scott Sullivan, head coach; Melinda Beers, varsity assistant.
- Cross Country — (Middle School 7th/8th): Jacob Landini, head coach.
- Tennis (Girls): Joshua Reed, head coach.
- Golf (Girls): Logan Depto, head coach.
- Golf (Boys): Luke Bundy, head coach.
The following individuals were added to the list of athletic workers for the 2022-23 season: Colette Lyle, Zachary Shilala and Suzie Sullivan.
Zachary Shilala was approved as a volunteer for track and field (varsity) for the 2022-23 athletic season.
The following individuals were approved as volunteers for the 2023-24 athletic season: Andrew Buskirk, football (varsity); Bill Clark, football (varsity); Chesney Bradybaugh, football (junior high); and Rhonda Wood, cheerleading.
Retirements/resignations
The retirements of Bonnie Drayer, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), DuBois Area Middle School, effective the end of the 2022-23 school year; Tami Curley, custodian, Oklahoma Elementary School, effective Aug. 10; Rebecca Curley, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), Juniata Elementary School, effective May 26, were approved.
The resignations of Kaytie Straw, special education instructor, Wasson Elementary School, effective the end of the 2022-23 school year, and Kristie Taylor, English instructor, DuBois Area Middle School, effective the end of the 2022-23 school year, were approved.