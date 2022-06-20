DuBOIS — More hirings and resignations were approved at last Thursday’s DuBois Area School Board meeting.
The following hirings, effective the 2022-23 school year, were approved:
- Jacob Landini as a science instructor at a salary, as per contract, bachelor’s, Step 2, Year 2.
- Ryan Troupe as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, bachelor’s, Step 7, Year 7.
- Lauren Alworth as a special education instructor at a salary, as per contract, bachelor’s, Step 1, Year 1.
- Kristin Hawthorn as an English as a Second Language instructor at a salary, as per contract, master’s, Step 13, Year 19.
- Nathaniel Horner as an English instructor at a salary, as per contract, bachelor’s, Step 1, Year 1.
- Katelyn Heigel as a speech/language pathologist instructor at a salary, as per contract, master’s, Step 2, Year 2.
Audrey Null was hired as director of Virtual Academy at a salary of $70,000, effective on or after July 1 (as per Act 93 agreement).
Lyndee Weigel was hired as a custodian (third shift) at the DuBois Area Middle School (2,080 hours per year), effective July 1.
Corey Long was hired as a custodian (third shift) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (2,080 hours per year), effective July 1.
As a result of the bidding process, the board approved the change of status for Dustin Shindledecker from custodian at the middle school (1,248 hours per year) to custodian (second shift) at the high school (2,080 hours per year), effective on or after June 20. Also, the change of status for Lisa Muth from paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the middle school (882 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Oklahoma Elementary School (990 hours per year), effective the 2023 school year.
The board appointed Janice Bart as officer-in-charge/director of school safety and security, Jeffrey Wilson as assistant officer-in-charge and William Mostyn as officer-in-charge of criminal investigations, all for the 2022-23 school year.
The board approved hiring Jacob Krupa (chemistry/general science) and Jason Shilala (biology) for the Summer School Program at the high school to be held on July 11 through July 28 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week) contingent upon enrollment. This will be paid with ESSER funds.
The following individuals were hired for the 2022 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement/Elementary Summer Extension Programs, contingent upon enrollment, July 11-28: Instructors Laura Murray, Janey London and Cristin Hickman; Elementary Summer Extension Program (July 11-28): Dawn Badtorff; and Substitute Vicki Gulvas.
The board rescinded the action (board meeting of April 21) hiring Annette Davis as an instructor for the 2022 Extended School Year Program, and the action (board meeting of May 12) hiring Sara Stuart as an instructor for the Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement Program and approved hiring her as an instructor for the 2022 Extended School Year Program, contingent upon enrollment.
The board hired Katelyn Bauer as an instructor (speech) for the 2022 Extended School Year Program, contingent upon enrollment. Marissa Douthit and Kelly McCall were hired as substitute instructors for the Special Education Summer Credit Recovery Program (to be paid with ARP ESSER funds).
Amanda Rosman was hired as assistant athletic director for the 2022-23 school year at a stipend of $5,000.
Jacob Krupa was hired for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for wrestling for interscholastic winter sports for the 2022-23 school year, as per contract.
The board rescinded the action (board meeting April 21) hiring Audrey Null as an instructor for the 2022 Extended School Year Program, and the action (board meeting of April 21) hiring Ashley Kriner as a substitute instructor for the 2022 Extended School Year Program and approved hiring her as an instructor for the 2022 Extended School Year Program.
The board also rescinded the action (board meeting of April 21) hiring Cameron Yard as a science instructor, as per contract.
The retirement of Christopher Curley, traveling custodian, was approved, effective Aug. 11. Superintendent Wendy Benton thanked him for his 29 years of service with the district.
The following resignations were approved:
- Erin Eckley, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), Wasson Elementary School, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
- Elisha Burns, elementary instructor, Juniata Elementary, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
- Jeffrey Bilquist, information technology technician, effective June 10.