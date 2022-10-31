ST. MARYS — Offering 159 vendors and a community tradition, the 2022 St. Marys Area High School Holiday Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Coordinator Laura Antonelli said the event will be held in the high school’s cafeteria, gymnasium and hallways.
Some examples of vendor items that will be offered include craft items, greeting cards, handcrafted furniture, jewelry, crocheted items, snacks, ornaments, baked goods, bath products, pet items, engraved glass, flags, wreaths and much more.
“This is a very large event that has been taking place for over 40 years,” said Antonelli.
The bazaar’s 159 vendors fill 246 spaces at the school, she noted.
“We are full to capacity and are not taking any more vendors,” said Antonelli.
Proceeds from the holiday bazaar will benefit St. Marys Area School District’s marching band, drumline, indoor and outdoor guard and dance team.
This event has become an enjoyable shopping experience and tradition, Antonelli noted.
“The bazaar is a well anticipated, and popular event in Elk County. It’s an exciting time for both the participating vendors and shoppers alike,” she said.